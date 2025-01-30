Arab leaders talk big on Palestine—but where’s the real support? - editorial

Just over a week into Donald Trump’s presidency, a game of geographical musical chairs has begun. Trump thinks Egypt or Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza. Iran thinks the Israelis should be shipped off to Greenland. Who knows where everyone will end up?

Whether Trump was commenting in jest or not, the world is not really sure, but the outrage was swift.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi responded that his country would not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, which would be an “act of injustice.” Jordanian officials doubled down, with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stating unequivocally that Jordan “will not allow any transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.”

But let’s set aside Trump’s rhetorical bomb-throwing for a moment and ask a more uncomfortable question: Why is it that every time the Palestinian issue flares up, Arab nations are quick to offer condemnation but slow to offer real, tangible solutions?

To be clear from the outset, The Jerusalem Post does not in any way endorse the concept of removing the Palestinians from Gaza or forcibly transferring them. However, the question remains of what Israel’s Arab neighbors can do more to help the solution. Trump and Sisi (credit: REUTERS)

Egypt, which controlled Gaza from 1948 until 1967, has gone to great lengths to avoid entanglement with the Palestinians on its border. The Egyptian government has erected barriers so formidable that they make Israel’s security infrastructure look lenient by comparison. A six-meter concrete wall, barbed wire, an underground steel barrier – it’s all there, ensuring the Palestinians of Gaza remain there.

For all the fiery statements of support for the Palestinian cause, Egypt treats Gaza like a hostile entity, not a suffering neighbor. The Rafah border crossing, the only exit from Gaza not controlled by Israel, remains tightly controlled by Cairo.

Even at times of dire humanitarian crises, when medical aid is desperately needed, the border is often shut tight. The truth is, Egypt’s actions speak louder than its carefully curated diplomatic statements: It does not want to deal with the Palestinians of Gaza.

Jordan is wary of any influx of Palestinians that could further strain its political and economic stability. But this does not absolve the country of responsibility. It is one thing to say “we cannot afford to take more.” It is another thing entirely to stand idly by as Israel deals with the problem on its doorstep.

Here is the real hypocrisy of the Arab world when it comes to Palestine: Their support is largely symbolic. They will fund Hamas with millions of dollars, ensure the conflict remains alive as a political cause, and shout slogans of “resistance.” But when it comes to real, material support – taking in refugees, investing in infrastructure, ensuring governance that does not rely on terror – there is nothing. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Gulf states, flush with oil wealth, have spent decades funding radicalism while doing little to improve the actual lives of Palestinians. Where are the new Palestinian cities built with Emirati or Saudi investment? Where are the Arab-led peace initiatives that involve something more than just anti-Israel resolutions at the UN?

Stop using Palestinians as pawns

If the Arab world truly wants to help the Palestinians, it is time to stop using them as political pawns and start taking meaningful action.

So what can be done? One option is for the countries to open their borders for genuine humanitarian aid. Egypt can and should open its border to provide real assistance to the people of Gaza. Medical supplies, food, and safe passage for civilians should not be conditional.

A second option is to stop funding Hamas and start funding Palestinian civil society. Hamas has proven time and again that it prioritizes war over welfare. Arab states must ensure their money is going toward governance and stability, not rocket arsenals.

Thirdly, the Arab nations can make a major push for a realistic solution to the problem. Arab leaders should use their diplomatic leverage to encourage real negotiations – ones that consider not just their own political calculations, but the actual needs of the Palestinian people.

For too long, the Arab world has hidden behind the convenient narrative of Israeli aggression while doing little to improve Palestinian lives. The time for empty slogans is over. If the Palestinian cause truly matters to these governments, then they must prove it with action – not just words.