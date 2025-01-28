Iran's FM Aragchi: Expel Israelis to Greenland, leave Palestinians in Gaza

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Israelis should be sent to Greenland, in response to US President Donald Trump suggesting Palestinians from Gaza be relocated to Jordan or Egypt.

The comments were made in Tehran during an exclusive interview with Sky News.

"Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone."

Araghchi also warned Israel from attacking its nuclear sites, with or without US backing.

"Any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response," he told Sky News. "But I don't think they will do that crazy thing. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster." A satellite image shows Khojir rocket motor casting facility, in an aftermath what an American researcher said was an Israeli airstrike hitting a building that was part of Iran's defunct nuclear weapons development program, near Teheran, Iran October 26, 2024. (credit: Planet Labs Inc/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran claims its nuclear facilities are for peaceful purposes, however, last week, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi reported that Iran currently has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

The comments, made at the World Economic Forum indicate that, by the metrics of the International Atomic Energy Agency yardstick, Iran is capable of producing five nuclear weapons.

Nuclear deal with US

Trump said in the Oval Office last week that "Hopefully [the nuclear situation] can be worked out without having to worry about it. It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step," suggesting he would prefer a diplomatic route regarding Iran's nuclear status.

Araghchi told Sky that while Iran may be willing to resume negotiations with the US, it would need more convincing. This was in reference to Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The deal, signed in 2015, was to provide relief on sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear acceleration.

Trump's withdrawal led Iran to increase its uranium enrichment. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Iranian foreign minister also referenced Iran's regional proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that they "have been damaged" but are "rebuilding themselves."

"This is because this is an idea, this is a cause, this is an ideal that will always be there," he said.