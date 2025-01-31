The chaos in Khan Yunis proves Hamas can't govern Gaza - editorial

Our ceasefire and hostage exchange deal is hanging by the thinnest of threads, and no instance proved that more than Thursday’s hostage return.

On yet another emotional and miraculous occasion, Israel saw the release of eight hostages: three Israelis and five Thai residents.

The releases came amid intensifying US diplomatic pressure to accelerate the pace of hostage returns. American negotiators are working to secure “as many hostages as possible” in shorter time frames, a senior diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

The hostages – Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Moses, Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak – were released in separate waves. Agam came home first from Jabalya, followed by Arbel and Gadi, and then the rest in the final wave, all of them from Khan Yunis. They were held by Hamas in Gaza for 482 days.

The process involved transfers to Red Cross vehicles and coordination with Israeli security forces, including the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). Many forces – including the terrorists themselves – were involved in this operation.

Hostage hospitalization

The released hostages were taken to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin, which has experience handling such cases, having previously cared for 23 Thai nationals and one Filipino released in November 2023. The hospital made specific preparations, including translated medical plans into Thai, culturally appropriate menus, protocols for addressing malnutrition, and special attention to psychological and physical rehabilitation.

Initial medical examinations indicated the released hostages were in good condition.

The religious dedication of the hostages became evident through details shared by fellow former captive Liri Albag, who revealed that Agam Berger had maintained her faith by abstaining from nonkosher meat throughout her 482 days in captivity, highlighting the psychological strength required to survive in such prolonged detention.

President Isaac Herzog described the transfer scenes as “nerve-wracking and unbearable,” however, and Hostages Square watchers’ faces were filled with horror and fear.

This was because the massive crowds of Gazan who came to watch the hostages being transferred to the International Red Cross in Khan Yunis pressed in and became so worked up that there was legitimate concern for the hostages' safety, particularly Arbel's and Gadi's.

As a result, Israel expressed anger to the mediators of the ceasefire and hostage deal over the enraged mob’s behavior.

“I strongly condemn the horrific scenes witnessed during the release of our hostages,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “I demand that the mediators ensure that such dreadful scenes are not repeated and guarantee the safety of our hostages.”

The scene was particularly poignant given that some released hostages’ families are still grappling with mixed emotions – joy at their loved ones’ return, coupled with grief for those lost. In a moving tribute that captured this complexity, friends of Arbel Yehoud’s brother Dolev, who was murdered during the October 7 massacre, wrote in the sand: “How good you came home, Arbeli.”

While the hostage releases were successful, they also revealed dangerous fault lines that threaten the sustainability of the ceasefire.

This incident has created diplomatic tension at a critical moment. While the US is actively pushing for accelerated hostage releases and broader deals, with envoy Steve Witkoff engaging in promising talks with Israeli officials and families, the Khan Yunis incident threatens to undermine this momentum. Israel’s formal complaint to the mediators highlights how fragile the diplomatic process remains.

The contrast between successful releases – such as Agam Berger’s emotional reunion with her family – and the dangerous chaos during transfers illustrates the precarious nature of these operations. While diplomatic channels remain open, with active US involvement and ongoing negotiations for future releases, each transfer now carries additional risk and scrutiny.

For the ceasefire to hold, Hamas and other Gazan terrorist organizations must strictly control these critical moments of exchange. The incident demonstrates how quickly years of diplomatic work can be jeopardized by chaos on the ground, potentially derailing future releases and broader peace efforts.

As negotiations continue for additional releases, including remaining Thai hostage Pinta Nattapong and others still in captivity, the success of future transfers – and, by extension, the ceasefire itself – will depend on Israel forcing stricter security protocols on Hamas during future exchanges and making sure they maintain order during these sensitive operations.