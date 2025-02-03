Other cities should follow New York's example and establish Yad Vashem Way - opinion

As we gathered last week to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, we were reminded of a chilling truth: The Holocaust unfolded in plain sight. It was not a hidden atrocity, shrouded in secrecy. Instead, it was a horrifying reality that occurred before the eyes of a world that chose silence and inaction.

The ghettos, where countless Jews were forcibly confined in the worst conditions, were often situated in the heart of urban areas, just a few steps away from the non-Jewish population.

These segregated neighborhoods were not surrounded by invisible walls preventing passersby from seeing them; they were visible to the naked eye. A reminder of the deep-seated antisemitism that plagued society.

Often on a daily basis, the general population witnessed the degradation of their Jewish neighbors, yet many chose to turn a blind eye, allowing prejudice to overshadow their humanity.

Even more harrowing was the sight of Jews being escorted to deportation, often in broad daylight, as they were led away to an uncertain fate. SS SOLDIERS patrol Nowolipie Street in the Warsaw Ghetto during the 1943 uprising (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Families were torn apart, and lives were irrevocably shattered under the indifferent gaze of bystanders. The streets were filled with the echoes of despair, yet the overwhelming collective response was one of silence.

That silence is not merely a historical footnote, it is a stark reminder of our shared responsibility to confront hatred and intolerance in all its forms. Street dedication ceremony with Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan (credit: Nir Arieli/Yad Vashem)

In light of this painful history, this past week’s co-naming of a street in New York City as Yad Vashem Way is a significant turn of events.

In a city that never sleeps, this street sign stands high as a beacon of remembrance and a call to action for all humanity. Yad Vashem has become synonymous with Holocaust remembrance, education, research, and documentation.

The very mention of its name evokes deep emotion and a commitment to ensure that such atrocities never happen again. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This street sign is not just a tribute to the organization that safeguards the memory of the Holocaust, it is a powerful reminder that the lessons of the Holocaust must remain at the forefront of our collective consciousness.

When we honor the memory of those who perished, we also acknowledge the duty of the living to speak out against injustice and hatred.

Each time someone walks past Yad Vashem Way, they are confronted with the weight of history and the imperative to remember.

Transition into the next generation

As we transition into the next generation of Holocaust remembrance, expressions of commemoration, such as this one, are crucial.

They create a space for dialogue and reflection, allowing us to engage with our past in meaningful ways.

I sincerely hope that more cities in the United States and around the world will follow New York City’s lead, naming their own Yad Vashem Way in plain sight.

Such initiatives serve as vital reminders that we must not only remember the victims of the Holocaust but also actively combat the antisemitism and hatred that continue to permeate our societies today.

The Holocaust was a crime committed in plain sight, and our response must likewise be unambiguous. We must bear witness to the past, educate future generations, and foster a culture of remembrance that transcends borders and backgrounds.

In doing so, we honor the memory of the six million Jews who were murdered in silence. We affirm our commitment to a future where such darkness can never again take root.

The writer is the chairman of Yad Vashem.