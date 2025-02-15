Eurovision lessons: Israel can tackle poverty through participatory policymaking - opinion

“My daughter is angry with me. Every day, I send her to school with a chocolate sandwich because I can’t afford anything else. I can’t turn on the air conditioner – I don’t have the money. My children’s shoes are wet from the rain at night, and I have no way to dry them by morning. I have to argue with my daughter about whether to drink milk at night because there might not be enough for breakfast. It hurts me. It’s hell to go through this.”

These heartbreaking words come from Tilshork (Zehava) Ayalew, a single mother from Ashdod whose family has been deeply affected by the current situation, with some of her children serving in the army. Despite her own daily struggles, Zehava goes to the Knesset as an activist with the Network for Living with Dignity of the Tzedek Centers, representing millions of people living in poverty. She gives voice to those who are often ignored or forgotten in policy discussions. For families like hers, life was already difficult before the war; during the war, things became significantly worse. Now, with new economic measures such as increased VAT and rising medication prices, the burden has grown even heavier.

Nearly two million Israelis live below the poverty line, a staggering figure that includes over one million children. According to the latest report on poverty in Israel, the situation continues to worsen, with more families falling into extreme poverty. The National Insurance Institute’s data reveals that more than 25% of households experience food insecurity, while over 40% of children from low-income families lack access to basic educational resources such as books, computers, and Internet connections. Additionally, single-parent households, like Zehava’s, are among the most severely affected, with nearly 30% of them living in dire financial situations.

The report also highlights significant regional disparities: Cities in the periphery, such as Ashdod, Kiryat Malachi, and Sderot, have poverty rates far exceeding the national average. Unemployment, lack of access to quality healthcare, and insufficient public transportation exacerbate the daily struggles of these communities. For many, the combination of these factors makes escaping the cycle of poverty nearly impossible.

Yet for many of us, these numbers remain abstract, as most of us don’t know anyone living in poverty; or if we do, they may not share it with us. Although the cost of living affects everyone, it’s hard to imagine the harsh choices families must make, such as deciding between paying for electricity or buying medication, between fruit and vegetables or basic staples. An illustrative image of money and milk. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Zehava and other activists from the Network for Living with Dignity are striving to change this. They bring their voices into the public discourse and, more importantly, into the halls of the Knesset, where policy decisions are made. They shine a light on the unseen realities of life in poverty and push for meaningful action from decision-makers.

Imagine your family racing back and forth to the nearest shelter, anxiety levels are sky high, and daily life is reduced to survival mode. On top of all this, you return to your home to find that the electricity has been cut off because you couldn’t load enough funds onto your pre-paid electricity meter – a system designed for those struggling to pay their bills.

This was the experience of many families when the war broke out. The pre-paid system, already controversial during normal times, became a source of extreme hardship during the war. In Ashdod, activist Tzofia Schneider discovered that many families in her area were in this situation. Through her work with Living with Dignity of the Tzedek Centers, she appealed to the Israeli Electric Corporation, which eventually agreed to implement temporary relief measures to prevent disconnections.

This example demonstrates the importance of listening to the voices of those with actual experience and addressing real-time needs. It shows how lived experiences can help shape responsive solutions that benefit countless families. Such insights are not just useful, they are essential in times of crisis, and they must become part of routine policymaking.

"I worked in the Knesset cafeteria," recounts Shira Cohen, an activist from Kiryat Malachi. "I fought for workers' rights. While working there, I saw how the system operates: The powerful have representation and lobbyists, but there's almost no one there who represents the 20% of Israelis living in poverty."

While research institutes and NGOs occasionally step in to advocate for marginalized groups, their influence is minimal compared to the well-funded lobbying efforts of large corporations. Only a few members of the Knesset have firsthand experience with poverty or come from disadvantaged communities. The ability to enter politics often requires significant financial resources and extensive networks – barriers that inherently exclude those most affected by poverty.

This lack of representation leads to policies that are disconnected from the realities on the ground. It perpetuates a cycle where those in need are left without a voice in decisions that directly impact their lives.

What if policy discussions included broader public engagement?

Just last week, Israel’s Eurovision representative was chosen through a television contest – an entertainment-focused process, but one that engages the public in an accessible and inclusive way. Now imagine a scenario where the Knesset, during prime-time television, sought public input on decisions like raising VAT or increasing medication prices. While this may sound more like a thought experiment than a practical proposal, it illustrates the potential of making the decision-making process more inclusive and participatory.

In Israel, this approach could be transformative, especially for communities that lack representation, such as those living in poverty. Gathering input from people on the ground is not just about fairness, it’s about creating policies that work. Identifying the real needs of those in poverty is essential for designing effective solutions, particularly during emergencies when the stakes are high and the response time is critical.

Israel can and should adopt more inclusive methods of public participation. This doesn’t mean relying on gimmicky SMS polls but rather implementing structured participatory processes. Here are a few practical steps:

Institutionalized consultation processes: Establish mechanisms for routine public consultations on key issues, enabling citizens to shape policies that affect their lives.

Proactive public engagement: Equip government agencies with tools and training to engage diverse populations in policymaking.

Community leadership development: Train leaders from marginalized communities to serve as advisers, ensuring that their voices are heard in policy discussions.

By embracing participatory policymaking and empowering marginalized communities, Israel can create a future where poverty is not just a statistic but a challenge that we face – and solve – together.■

The writer is project director and campaign manager of Living with Dignity of the Tzedek Centers. Tzedek Centers bring together city residents to participate in training programs for social change. Through these programs, it provides them with tools, connects them with partners, and together build a shared vision. The Living with Dignity network at Tzedek Centers unites social activists, many facing poverty and exclusion, to amplify marginalized voices. Through Tzedek Centers’ training programs and with the movement’s communities and activists, participants lead local initiatives, influence policies, and promotes social justice, and strengthen democracy across Israel.