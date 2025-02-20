Trump pushing EU to take 'Europe first' approach would benefit Israel, Palestinians - opinion

For over 75 years, billions of euros have been spent to send a clear message to the people of Gaza: “You are not from Gaza!”

The UN even created a unique agency, UNRWA, that indoctrinated generations in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank, that they are “1948 refugees”: their presence in Gaza is merely a temporary “night shelter.” Sooner or later they will be relocated elsewhere, presumably to Tel Aviv, Herzliya and other parts of today’s Israel.

This is just one of the many aspects in which European political power, social influence and money has been deployed to perpetuate the Palestinian plight, and through it, latent opposition to the Jewish state.

To state the obvious, European intervention has not much to do with Palestinians. They are merely ancillary victims of Europe’s 2,300-year-old opposition to Judaism, which has always been funneled through the most relevant aspect of Judaism of the time. In our era, it is Zionism (Judaism 3.0).

This was visible last week. As soon as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to relocate the people of Gaza, Europe and Europhile circles in the United States changed course, and begun promoting the exact opposite narrative of what they were saying for 75 years: Actually, you are from Gaza, and you must stay in Gaza, no matter what. (L-R) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Adel Al Khader)

Indeed, over the years, much of the Western “peace-making” efforts can be described, to use Trump’s terminology, as “fake, fake, fake.” This starts with the “open secret” that the objective is not true long-lasting peace, but rather the “peace process” itself or a “horizon toward peace.” It continues with Western slogan-based frameworks such as the “two-state solution,” which as discussed in a recent column, was neither about a state nor about a solution.

With seismic changes in the Middle East, President Trump made clear that he is moving away from “fake, fake, fake,” and heading in the direction of real peace. Indeed, it might turn out that more progress towards true peace was made in the last week, than in decades of Western “peace-making.”

IT IS BECOMING evident that Trump is determined to create new realities that would provide long-term stability to the region after a century of fighting, which Europe not only triggered, but also has maintained and nurtured.

Indeed, in 1920, the Middle East was heading towards stability and true peace, anchored in an organic version of what we call today the “two-state solution”: A Jewish state in the making in Palestine: the entire west bank and parts of the east bank of the Jordan River, living in peace next to a pro-Zionist Arab kingdom in Syria, which had the broad support of Arabs throughout the Middle East, including in Palestine.

France ended this short-lived utopia, when it invaded Syria and deposed the Hashemite King, Faisal II. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This led to further European disruptions – both geographical and conceptually:

Geographically, the British had to carve out Palestine, giving the east bank of the Jordan to the deposed Hashemite family (today’s Jordan).

Conceptually, they forced Arabs living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, into a new European-engineered identity: Palestinians.

European powers then began “drafting” the Palestinians for their own objectives: The British, reneging on the League of Nations mandate to usher in a Jewish homeland, incited them against the Jews – Divide & Rule. Then, the Germans used the Palestinians as a domestic force against their own enemy, the British.

Europe has increased its disruptive intervention

In the last 30 years, since the Oslo Accords, we have seen an escalation in European disruptive intervention, both through direct European involvement and massive funding of the so-called “conflict industry” – European-sponsored NGO’s, programs and policies that effectively incite Palestinians against Israel.

So much so, that European intervention helped reduce the idea of Palestinianism to a single issue: The Occupation. This created today’s grim reality of Palestinian dependencies on both Europe and the conflict.

President Trump’s bold vision for peace, which is still in its early days, can only move forward if the hurdle of European disruptive intervention is removed.

European conflict funding – directly, and through NGO’s – should be reduced to zero, as well as its political intervention. This is not only an American, Arab and Israeli interest, but would also benefit Europe itself. Rather than fuel wars elsewhere, Europe could refocus its efforts on addressing its own problems, which are at a trajectory of posing a daunting threat to global stability.

Indeed, Trump can help Europe move from a de-facto ethos of “Israeli-Palestinian conflict first” to one of “Europe first” – like his own “America first” policy. This will gift both Arabs and Jews in the region with the hope for a stable, prosperous and peaceful Middle East.

The writer is the author of a new book, The Assault on Judaism: The Existential Threat Is Coming from the West. He is the chairman of the Judaism 3.0 Think Tank and author of Judaism 3.0: Judaism’s Transformation to Zionism (Judaism-Zionism.com). His geopolitical articles can be accessed on the website: EuropeAndJerusalem.com