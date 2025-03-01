Growing threat of US isolationism is a danger to the US-Israel alliance - opinion

Throughout history, political movements, even those not initially antisemitic, have often seen their most radical factions steer them toward antisemitism.

In recent years, segments of the American left have embraced militant Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Critical Race Theory (CRT), Marxist ideologies, and policies that exacerbate societal divisions.

This shift has, at times, fostered antisemitic sentiments as observed in rhetoric from certain college campuses, organizations, such as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Jewish Voice for Peace, national unions, civil rights groups, and members of the “Squad.”

For instance, a recent report from StopAntisemitism revealed that 72% of Jewish college students in the United States feel unwelcome, with over half having faced antisemitism.

However, the GOP has a blind spot for a Trojan horse gaining momentum within its ranks: a faction of "America First" isolationists who promote policies that, if unchecked, could threaten both America's global standing and its allies, particularly Israel.

However, the GOP has a blind spot for a Trojan horse gaining momentum within its ranks: a faction of “America First” isolationists who promote policies that, if unchecked, could threaten both America’s global standing and its allies, particularly Israel.

Defining themselves sometimes as “restrainers,” these figures advocate a philosophy of strengthening domestic affairs by rallying against most types of foreign aid and limiting military engagement abroad. While a measure of restraint in foreign policy is healthy, taken to an extreme, it risks weakening America’s global leadership and its commitment to strategic allies. The Jewish community must recognize this emerging threat and its potential to undermine the US-Israel alliance.

The United States cannot afford to completely retreat from the world stage without severe consequences for its own and global security.

History has shown that when America stands back, adversaries quickly fill the vacuum – whether in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, or Latin America. A disengaged America emboldens hostile regimes, undermines global stability, and endangers our interests and allies.

Turning away from Israel, as advocated by the America First isolationists, would send a dangerous message to other US allies: America is no longer a reliable partner.

The isolationist sentiment echoes past missteps, such as the US’s reluctance to confront the growing threats of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. If the US pulls back now, nations that rely on American support may be forced to seek alliances elsewhere, including with adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran.

Isolationism on the far Right

The ideology of some within the America First isolationist movement mirrors that of the anti-military Left. They are skeptical of military spending, distrustful of allies, and uncomfortable with America’s role as a global leader. This shift is evident in the rhetoric of high-profile figures.

• Tucker Carlson, a leading voice of the movement, has criticized US support for Israel, portraying it as an unnecessary entanglement. He has also downplayed Iran’s threat and questioned whether defending Israel aligns with American interests.

• Key Defense Department officials are stocking critical policy positions with personnel who advocate for dramatically reducing America’s military footprint abroad. Some have dismissed Iran’s missile attacks on Israel as “moderate responses” and opposed US action against Iranian proxies, such as the Houthis in Yemen.

• Certain senior State Department advisers have made troubling comments about Israel, with one arguing that the Jewish state’s “victimhood narrative” is unsustainable and another prioritizing opposition to the so-called deep state over threats from Iran, China, and Russia.

• Nick Fuentes and the Groypers comprise an openly antisemitic faction gaining traction among far Right activists, spreading conspiracy theories about Jewish influence in American politics while aligning with America First isolationists on disengaging from Israel.

US support for Israel matters

The US-Israel alliance is not just about shared values; it’s about strategic security. As former US secretary of state Alexander Haig once described, Israel is “the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk.” It serves as America’s frontline defense in the Middle East, protecting US interests without requiring American soldiers.

Iran is a uniquely dangerous malevolent global actor. Its nuclear ambitions, sponsorship of terrorism (through Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis), and attacks on US forces would only increase if America disengaged from the region.

The US is a direct beneficiary of Israel’s intelligence, technology, and military innovation. Projects, such as the Iron Dome and David’s Sling have saved the US billions in defense costs, while safeguarding American lives.

As the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel upholds the very freedoms America claims to champion. Simply put, Israel is America’s most reliable and important ally in the Middle East.

Extremes within your camp

Overreliance on the Left led to a failure in recognizing the rise of antisemitism within progressive circles. Today, we risk making a similar mistake with the isolationist elements in the America First movement. Extremist voices, regardless of where they originate, never serve our society.

The rise of America First isolationists is a dangerous trend. If left unchecked, it could unravel decades of US-Israel cooperation and weaken the US’s standing in the world. Americans who value our role as global leader must recognize this threat and act decisively against it.

A strong, engaged US is essential for global stability. We must push back against isolationist rhetoric and demand continued bipartisan support for Israel.

Israel’s security is not just a Jewish issue. It is a core American strategic interest.

