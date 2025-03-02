Israel must remain strong, despite challenges and grief - opinion

In the past few months, Israel has been tested in ways we never imagined. The pain is overwhelming—the hostages, the funerals, the sense that everything we love is on the line. It would be easy to sink into despair, to give up, to decide that the fight for Israel’s future is simply too hard.

But despair is not a plan. Giving up is not an option. And if there is one thing we, as Jews, know how to do, it is to keep fighting for what matters.

Israel has always been more than just a country; it is an idea, a mission, a promise. It was built by people who believed that no matter the odds, a homeland for the Jewish people was worth fighting for.

Today, that fight continues—not just on the battlefield but in the streets, in synagogues, and in conversations around the world. The struggle for Israel’s survival is not just about defending its borders. It is about defending its soul.

In Israel, grief is never solitary. When a family loses a loved one, the entire country mourns. Last week, the heartbreaking funeral of the Bibas family—Shiri and her two young boys—was a stark reminder of this. Strangers stood for hours, lining the streets to pay their respects. Because in Israel, when one family suffers, we all suffer. This is who we are. Israelis protest for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at ''Hostage Square'' in Tel Aviv, February 1, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

And yet, even in mourning, there is an awakening. Over the past years, millions of Israelis have taken to the streets— not just to resist but to rebuild. They are marching for the release of hostages, for democracy, for justice, for an Israel that remains both Jewish and democratic, strong and just.

It would be easy to think that Israel is slipping away. That the divisions are too deep, that extremism is winning, that the dream is unraveling. But that is not the full story. There is another story—a story of solidarity, resilience, and hope. A story that you don’t always see in the news.

For too long, Israel’s liberal and democratic camp was silent. While extremists built institutions and shaped policy, those who believed in a just and moderate Israel remained passive. But that is no longer the case. Today, Israelis who believe in a better future are standing up. They are organizing, building new coalitions, and refusing to let their country be hijacked by forces that do not represent them.

Standing in support of Israel

And we need you—Jews across the world—to stand with us. What does that mean? It means not looking away. It means refusing to let Israel be defined only by its challenges or government officials. It means recognizing that the fight for a better Israel is a Jewish fight, one that belongs to all of us, and we are not a nation of people who give up.

October 7 changed everything.

It shattered illusions. But it also reminded us of something else—why Israel must remain strong, why it must be a country that is both secure and just.

There is no contradiction between believing in a strong Israel and believing in a moral Israel. Judaism is built on values of justice, dignity, and human life. The Torah’s most repeated commandment is to remember that we were strangers in Egypt—to protect the vulnerable, to stand for what is right. That is Judaism, which must guide us now.

So, to Jews everywhere—hold the line.

Do not give in to fatigue or frustration. Do not allow cynicism to take root. Because the people of Israel are still standing, still fighting, and still believing in something better.

And as long as we refuse to give up, neither can you.

Yaya Fink is a social and political activist dedicated to ensuring that Israel remains liberal and democratic. A reserve IDF major, he has completed over 210 reserve duty days since October 7, 2023. He is a key leader in the protests against the judicial overhaul and a leading advocate for equal service in Israel.