Enough is enough: UN betrays its mission, embraces Hamas propaganda - opinion

How many times must the United Nations betray its own founding mission before we finally say “enough”?

Exactly one week after issuing a deeply flawed report erasing the names of Israeli children murdered by Hamas, the United Nations struck again, this time accusing Israel of genocide and sexual violence in Gaza. This is no longer merely bias; it is institutionalized deception, a voluntary surrender of moral authority to terrorist narratives.

Mouthpiece for propaganda

The UN, entrusted with safeguarding human rights and global justice, now risks becoming a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda rather than confronting reality.

Israel, a democratic nation adhering strictly to international law, rightfully accepts scrutiny and accountability. But when international bodies cynically manipulate these high standards – transforming falsehoods into accusations of genocide – they betray not only Israel but also the very principles they were established to uphold.

Let us clearly recall why the UN’s Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted in 1948. Emerging from humanity’s darkest chapter – the systematic extermination of six million Jews during the Holocaust – the international community vowed unequivocally: “Never Again.”

Today, when the UN deliberately distorts genocide, it dangerously degrades this sacred promise, reducing humanity’s most profound commitment to mere political weaponry. A general view of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on ''Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,'' at the UN headquarters in New York, US, May 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

The bitter irony is unmistakable: the atrocities falsely attributed to Israel are precisely those crimes Hamas perpetrated against Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

On that horrific day, Hamas terrorists systematically employed sexual violence as a tactic of terror – documented comprehensively through survivor testimonies, forensic evidence, and independent international media reports.

Yet, the UN consciously ignores these truths, instead embracing fabricated accusations supplied directly by Hamas-affiliated activists. According to research by NGO Monitor, individuals routinely presented as neutral “human rights observers” by international institutions often have documented affiliations with Hamas.

A clear example is the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), whose operatives have repeatedly been exposed for direct ties to Hamas, yet whose input remains consistently unchallenged by the UN. When guardians of human rights uncritically accept terrorist-affiliated sources, truth itself becomes the first casualty. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sadly, this troubling practice is far from unprecedented. In 2018, a UN report on chemical weapon use in Syria collapsed after revelations that key witnesses were linked directly to the Assad regime.

Similarly, a 2016 UN report on Yemen’s conflict lost credibility upon discovery that it relied on Houthi-affiliated sources. The UN now risks repeating these catastrophic errors – with irreversible consequences for its global standing and the legitimacy of its mission.

To be clear, many human rights organizations worldwide genuinely work tirelessly, fairly, and courageously for justice, freedom, and human dignity. Their vital contributions must never be confused with the compromised entities feeding distorted narratives into international institutions.

Criticizing those who abuse human rights discourse does not diminish but strengthens the true defenders of human rights who operate with integrity.

Israel must act

Passive diplomacy is insufficient in confronting institutional distortions. Israel must now act decisively, proactively, and transparently to dismantle this dangerous propaganda – not only for its own sake but as a global defender of justice and historical truth.

First, Israel must immediately publish a meticulously documented counter report explicitly disproving every false accusation contained in the UN’s recent report. Supported by forensic evidence, independent expert analyses, survivor testimonies, and incontrovertible visual documentation, this report must reach global media and every member state, establishing an indisputable historical record.

Second, Israel should publicly expose the “chain of misinformation” by explicitly naming Hamas-affiliated activists and NGOs who supplied falsified claims to UN investigators. Revealing concrete names, direct connections, and specific misinformation will effectively dismantle these fraudulent narratives at their source.

Third, Israel must urgently call for an emergency session at the UN General Assembly.

Presenting clear, detailed, and undeniable evidence of Hamas’s crimes against humanity – including sexual violence, torture, and terror tactics – will compel the international community to confront its complicity through silence or indifference.

Moreover, Israel should formally demand an official correction from the United Nations, clearly acknowledging the reliance on unverified, terrorist-linked sources. Refusal by the UN to correct these egregious errors should trigger coordinated diplomatic responses alongside democratic allies – including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia – countries that have publicly challenged similar institutional distortions.

Indeed, former US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield recently emphasized, “We must be cautious not to accept information from Hamas without verification, as their goal is to spread propaganda and deceive the international community,” reinforcing international concerns about UN credibility and methodology.

The cost of inaction is severe: if Israel and its allies fail to respond decisively, today’s malicious fabrications risk becoming tomorrow’s accepted historical narratives. Democracies must act now or risk allowing misinformation to permanently rewrite reality.

Israel, by confronting the UN’s institutionalized distortions, acts not merely in its own defense but as a global defender of universal justice and truth.

Consider the tragic story of Shani Louk, whose desecrated body spoke of unspeakable violence, yet whose voice remains unheard by the United Nations. The UN saw genocide – and ignored it. The UN heard survivors’ cries – and silenced them. The UN knew the truth – and buried it.

It has become a distorted mirror, clearly reflecting lies while grotesquely distorting truth. Once humanity’s conscience, the UN now risks becoming its undertaker.

The United Nations was established to say “Never again,” yet today it repeats “again and again,” each time louder, each time more shameful. If the UN chooses lies over lives, deception over duty, and propaganda over principles – then Israel, joined by all who value truth, must choose courage over silence.

Because history remembers not only the crimes committed but also those who refused to stand against them.The United Nations was created to prevent genocide and human atrocities – not to degrade their meaning through political manipulation. Israel’s response must therefore be decisive, transparent, and unwavering – not only for its own sake but for the integrity of global justice itself.

The writer is an expert in crisis communications and strategic governance, specializing in countering disinformation and international influence. He previously served as vice president of External Relations at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and advised the Israeli government on strategic communication during national emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of heightened security tensions.