Settler leader to 'Post': Gush Etzion is a critical asset for Israel’s future - opinion

As we approach the spring, a season of renewal and growth, we stand at a pivotal moment for Gush Etzion. With a pro-Israel administration in place, we now have the opportunity to advance long-awaited plans to strengthen and develop our home.

For decades, Gush Etzion has been a symbol of resilience and unwavering connection to the land of Israel. Our history is one of heroism and perseverance. The original communities of Gush Etzion, established before the founding of the state, were destroyed in the War of Independence in 1948.

Yet, just two decades later, following the miraculous victory of the Six Day War, their children and grandchildren returned to rebuild. Today, we stand as the proud heirs of that legacy, committed to ensuring that Gush Etzion continues to thrive.

Beyond its historical significance, Gush Etzion is a critical asset for Israel’s future. Our strategic location, just minutes from Jerusalem, makes us a natural extension of the capital. Our communities serve as a bridge between the heart of Israel and Judea and Samaria, strengthening our national presence in this vital region.

Economically, Gush Etzion is full of potential. Our region is a hub of agriculture, industry, and small businesses, with a growing workforce eager to contribute to Israel’s economy. With the right investment, we can expand employment opportunities, attract new businesses, and ensure that families can build their futures here. Gush Etzion (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Tourism is another key driver of growth. Every year, thousands visit our historic sites, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant wineries. From the ancient paths walked by our ancestors to the famous Lone Oak Tree – a symbol of Jewish return to this land – Gush Etzion offers a unique experience that connects people to their heritage. By developing new tourism infrastructure, we can welcome even more visitors and showcase the beauty and significance of this region to the world.

Challenges in Gush Etzion

At the same time, we must address pressing challenges. Expanding housing opportunities, improving transportation, and enhancing security are all essential steps in ensuring that Gush Etzion continues to flourish. The pioneers who rebuilt this region did not do so just for themselves – they did it for all of Israel. Now it is our turn to secure its future.

With renewed political support and a clear vision, we must act decisively. Gush Etzion is not just another region – it is a cornerstone of our national story. The time to strengthen it is now. Now is the time for Gush Etzion. Let’s seize it.

The writer is head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.