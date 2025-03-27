The return to war against Hamas: Why it is necessary and why now - opinion

The three war goals outlined by the Israeli government immediately after the October 7 attack were clear: to destroy Hamas, to free the hostages, and to ensure Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. Each of these goals has been achieved to a degree yet not completed.

Since the last hostages were released on February 27, there has been a de facto ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – the IDF hasn’t been fighting Hamas, nor have any hostages been released. Meanwhile, the path of negotiations with Hamas has reached a dead-end, as the terror organization is simply unwilling to meet Israel’s minimal demands.

Israel cannot and will not accept a situation where its war aims are not being advanced at all. This is why we are now returning to war against Hamas.

However, many in Israel and around the world are pondering whether the fighting will be any different this time around. If the war goals were not achieved in their entirety through military force for over a year, why is the IDF launching another offensive in Gaza? Some have suggested that another military campaign is futile, extremely costly, and unjustified.

But the strategic environment that now enables the return to war is dramatically different from where we were a few months ago. The two main shifts that are conducive to the ultimate defeat of Hamas are the changes in leadership – in the White House and in Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The impact of the Trump administration on Israel’s position vis-à-vis Gaza cannot be overstated. For the first time since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, Israel has the resounding support of the United States – in word and in action.

The White House has given Israel the green light to act forcefully and effectively in Gaza, provided the diplomatic backing in international institutions, and, crucially, supplied the necessary tools. The Israeli government is fully aligned with President Donald Trump and his team, and together will act to take down Hamas, once and for all.

Secondly, the changes in the leadership of Israel’s security apparatus, particularly the IDF chief of staff, have created the strategic opportunity to return to fighting – better, stronger, and sharper than before.

It is well-documented that former IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi did not see eye to eye with the political leadership about how best to conduct operations in Gaza. The disagreements were vast and deep, including on the issues of humanitarian aid, the prospect of an Israeli military rule, and the operation of the Rafah crossing.

Halevi finished his tenure in early March and was succeeded by Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir. By all accounts, Zamir has already made his mark, devising a war plan that is notably different from Halevi’s military and strategic philosophy. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Other senior appointments in the military leadership, including a new head of Southern Command, are similarly significant, as is the switch of defense minister at the end of last year, with Israel Katz replacing Yoav Gallant.

Strategic conditions are ripe for Israel to finally defeat Hamas

Without going into classified details, we can say with confidence: This time, the IDF war effort will be different. It will entail the full-out conquest of Gaza, effective military control of the territory, and will prevent Hamas from receiving the humanitarian aid that sustained it. We will see an unprecedented and unparalleled offensive against the Palestinian terror organizations, thanks mainly to the arms, ammunition, and equipment delivered by the US in recent weeks.

The defeat of Hezbollah and the Assad regime on Israel’s northern border also facilitates the return to war. Without these Iranian proxies, it is easier for Israel to wage war against Hamas without having to direct resources and attention elsewhere.

Another factor in Israel’s favor is that the majority of the hostages have been rescued or released (192 of the 251 taken on October 7). With fewer Israelis being held hostage in Gaza in a tight urban war zone, the IDF can operate more freely and smoothly.

As Clausewitz wrote, “War is not an independent phenomenon, but the continuation of politics by different means.” The military effort in Gaza is supposed to assist the political solution proposed by Trump and embraced by Israel: opening Gaza’s borders for those who want to emigrate. It is estimated that the harder Hamas is hit, the more Gazans would want to leave.

In the same way that Assad’s soldiers lay down their weapons the moment they realized the regime was about to fall, Hamas terrorists and their sympathizers are likely to cede control of the territory and request to live elsewhere.

In short, what we are about to witness in Gaza is like nothing we have seen before. The strategic and tactical conditions allow Israel to finally defeat Hamas and create a better, safer, and more prosperous future for the region.

For various reasons, 18 months have not been enough to achieve the war goals of defeating Hamas, bringing back all the hostages, and achieving peace and security for Israel’s residents in the North and South. However, as Jews always say, “The eternal people are not afraid of a long road.” With the help of God, we will prevail.

The writer is an MK and a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.