Israelis split on whether gov't achieved its war goals in fight against Hamas, poll finds

A slight majority of Israelis believe that the government is either partially or fully meeting the war goals it set for itself, according to a Maariv survey published on Saturday.

Nearly half of survey respondents (45%) said that the government is partially meeting the war goals. Another 8% responded that it was fully meeting them.

On the other side, 36% of the public thought the government had failed to meet any of its goals. Another 11% said they did not know.

Among coalition voters, 54% said that the government is partially meeting its goals. An additional 11% of these voters believed that it is fully meeting its goals. The Kfir Brigade operates in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip January 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Opposition voters divided

Opposition voters were more evenly divided. A total of 46% said the goals have been partially achieved while 45% said they had not.

The survey, conducted by Lazar Research, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in collaboration with Panel4All was taken by by 509 respondents on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The respondents, both Jews and Arabs, constitute a representative sample of the adult population in the State of Israel aged 18 and over. The polling had a maximum sampling error of 4.4%.