Mourning Alexander Mashkevich, a uniter of World Jewry - opinion

The history of the Jewish people is not only a chronicle of tragedies but also a testament to resilience, self-awareness, and the ability to build a future even in the most challenging circumstances. Alexander Mashkevich understood this better than most. He did not just support Jewish communities—he saw it as his mission to strengthen, develop, and unite them.

His parents met in Kyrgyzstan, where their families had been evacuated during World War II. For thousands of Jews, this evacuation meant being uprooted from their homes, but for many, it was their only chance at survival. Later, this chapter of history became not just part of his family’s legacy but also the focus of his academic research.

He began his career in academia, becoming the youngest PhD in philology in the Soviet Union after defending his dissertation on education during wartime. But instead of studying history from a distance, he chose to shape it.

In the 1990s, he became one of Eurasia’s most prominent entrepreneurs, but business for him was never just about financial success. He saw it as a tool—a way to help, support, and connect people. In 2000, he founded the Jewish Congress of Kazakhstan, later joining the Executive Committee of the European Jewish Congress. In 2005, he was elected President of Keren HaYesod in the CIS, the largest philanthropic organization raising funds for Israel.

In 2002, he assumed the presidency of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC). It was a challenging time—Jewish communities in the former Soviet Union were searching for a new identity, while Israel needed international support. Mashkevich understood that individual voices are weak, but when communities unite, their influence becomes powerful. Under his leadership, EAJC became a key platform for connecting Jewish communities in the CIS, Europe, and Asia with global Jewish organizations. ALBANIAN PRIME MINISTER Edi Rama (left) with philanthropist Alexander Machkevitch. (credit: YOSSI ROZENBOIM)

One of his greatest commitments was Holocaust remembrance. His own family had survived the war in evacuation, and he knew that without preserving the past, the future could not be secured. That is why he actively supported historical and educational projects, helping to keep the truth alive for generations to come. One of his final initiatives was the Museum of Albanian Citizens Who Rescued Jews During World War II. For him, this was not just a historical project, but a deeply personal act of gratitude.

But his impact was not limited to Jewish causes. When a crisis erupted in Afghanistan, he was one of the first to organize the evacuation of local citizens that worked in international companies, saving their lives in the process. He was never a passive observer—if there was a way to help, he took action.

His passing is a great loss for the Jewish world

His passing is a great loss for the entire Jewish world. Alexander was a man who commanded deep admiration for his extraordinary achievements—not only as a successful entrepreneur but also as a leader and philanthropist. His willingness to help and support in any situation was unwavering and unparalleled. In many ways, I considered him my mentor. His attentiveness, kindness, respect for others, and ability to listen—these are qualities I learned from Alexander.

Today, his legacy lives on in the schools, museums, charitable foundations, and cultural projects he supported. The Jewish communities he united continue to grow and thrive. The people he helped carry his vision forward.

We will remember him not only as a leader, philanthropist, and businessman but, above all, as a man who always knew that the strength of the Jewish people lies in their unity, knowledge, and memory. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

May his memory be a blessing. Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

Dr. Michael Mirilashvili is President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.