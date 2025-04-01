Stop defending Hamas supporters: Deporting Mahmoud Khalil defends nt'l security - opinion

The Trump administration’s decision to revoke the visas of nearly 300 foreign students, backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is a decisive move to protect America’s national security.

While these students arrived in the US for academic purposes, no one should be allowed to exploit our freedoms to promote hate or support terrorist organizations like Hamas. America must remain a place of safety, not a breeding ground for extremist ideologies.

Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder accused of supporting Hamas, is one case drawing significant attention. Democrats argue he should be protected under the First Amendment, but this case is about more than free speech – it’s about whether he deceived immigration authorities.

If Khalil lied on his visa application by denying his support for a terrorist organization, then his legal status should be revoked. The US has every right to enforce its immigration laws and ensure that individuals who support violence do not remain in the country.

Yet, the response from many Democratic leaders has been troubling. Instead of addressing the core issue – whether Khalil misrepresented his affiliations – they have focused solely on defending his right to remain in the US. Muslim protesters pray outside the main campus of Columbia University during a demonstration to denounce the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead protests against Israel at the university, in New York City, US, March 14, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

Their silence on his pro-Hamas rhetoric raises a critical question: Why are they unwilling to condemn extremism when it comes from individuals who target Jewish communities?

Mahmoud Khalil case: Why won't the US Left condemn antisemitic extremism?

There is an important distinction between free speech and speech that incites violence. The First Amendment protects unpopular opinions, but it does not shield those who actively promote terrorism. If Khalil’s rhetoric includes support for Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, then it is not merely an exercise of free expression; it is a direct endorsement of violence.

The debate over Khalil’s case is not an isolated incident. Across the country, there has been a rise in individuals who use academic institutions as platforms for extremist views. Jewish students, in particular, have faced increasing threats from radical groups that mask their hatred under the pretense of political discourse.

When hate speech is allowed to flourish unchecked, it creates an environment where violence becomes inevitable. This is why the Trump administration’s decision is not just justified – it is necessary.

The Left also argues that revoking visas in such cases infringes upon civil liberties. However, immigration is not an entitlement – it is a privilege. The United States has the right to determine who can enter and remain within its borders, particularly when national security is at stake. Those who support terrorism or spread extremist propaganda should not be granted the privilege of residing in this country.

THE LEFT’S failure to take a firm stance against Khalil’s rhetoric reflects a broader trend: a reluctance to confront radical extremism when it does not fit their political agenda. This hesitation sends a dangerous message. If the fight against hate and bigotry is to be taken seriously, then it must be applied consistently, regardless of political affiliation.

The deportations also reinforce the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish community. President Donald Trump has consistently demonstrated his commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring that America does not become a haven for those who wish to see Israel destroyed.

By taking action against individuals who advocate for terrorism, the administration is reaffirming America’s core values: security, freedom, and justice.

As a student preparing to enter college, I find reassurance in knowing that my government is taking a firm stand against those who wish to spread hate and extremism on campuses. Universities should be places for intellectual growth and respectful debate, not hotbeds for radical ideology.

The Trump administration’s decision sends a strong message: Those who support terrorism have no place in our schools or our country.

Democrats claim this policy is an attempt to stifle political debate, but that argument misses the mark. The goal is not to silence differing opinions; it is to prevent the spread of dangerous ideologies that threaten American lives. If Democratic leaders truly support free speech and national security, they should have no hesitation in condemning Khalil’s rhetoric and any form of support for Hamas.

It is time for the Left to abandon its dangerous double standard and take a firm stand against extremism in all its forms. The security of our nation, the safety of our students, and the preservation of our democratic values depend on it.

The writer, a high school student from Great Neck, New York, is active in meaningful dialogue about US politics, international relations, and Israel as the Jewish homeland and a key US ally.