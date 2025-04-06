Animals' PTSD from rocket sirens must also be acknowledged - opinion

Last November, as part of a company staff retreat, my daughter (who is also my co-worker) and I had the opportunity to visit Paamoney Ruach, (Wind Chimes), a unique nonprofit that serves as both a therapeutic facility for people with severe PTSD and a shelter for abused animals. As someone with a background in social work who generally prefers animals at a distance, I went with an open mind but no expectations.

Wind Chimes is located in a residential neighborhood, hidden behind fences. When Dr. Noam Rudich, the founder, opened the gate, we discovered a yard filled with animals of every kind: ducks, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and a beautiful dog named Lev. Out of respect for client confidentiality, we would meet only the animals that day. This story is about one of them, Lev, and the unexpected transformation I experienced.

Noam brought us into a therapeutic room facing the backyard. The door remained open, allowing the free-roaming animals to come and go as they pleased. As we settled in, Lev, a three-legged dog, jumped up and curled himself next to me on the two-seater sofa. Despite my usual discomfort with animals, especially ones that shed, I felt an immediate and special connection with Lev. For the next hour and 20 minutes, as Noam explained Wind Chimes’ work, Lev stayed nestled against me. He nuzzled close, asked for belly rubs, and rested peacefully. I cradled him like a child, feeling not indifference but love. To those present, my behavior seemed natural, but anyone who knows me would have been shocked. Something magical was happening between us.

Wind Chimes provides a safe haven for abused animals, studying how they behave in natural habitats and working toward their rehabilitation. For humans, the process differs – we can talk, share, and explain our experiences, with plenty of research guiding the way. Traditional Animal Assisted Psychotherapy (AAP) has become a cornerstone of trauma-informed care, aiming to improve social, cognitive, and emotional functioning. However, traditional AAP practices sometimes raise ethical concerns about animal welfare. For instance, handling prey animals, such as rabbits, can create a traumatic sense of helplessness in the animal, mirroring the dynamic of victimization and potentially fostering a cycle where the victim becomes the perpetrator.

Partners in therapy

The organization addresses these concerns through its innovative Reciprocal Approach, viewing animals as full partners in therapy – beings with their own needs, desires, and thoughts. This methodology enables individuals to actively participate in the animals' recovery, fostering mutual healing and empathy. I was particularly surprised to learn that even rats are taken in – and play a remarkable role in supporting survivors of sexual violence. The more I learned about Wind Chimes, the more impressed I was.

As Noam shared stories and answered questions, Lev and I continued our “love affair.” I felt overwhelming affection for him, which he returned wholeheartedly. His name, meaning “heart” in Hebrew, couldn’t have been more fitting.

Our visit occurred during a time of frequent sirens, warning of missile attacks from Lebanon. We asked Noam how the animals, many with PTSD, coped with the sirens. She explained that while all the animals struggle with the sounds, it’s impossible to bring them all to the shelter. She takes only Lev with her, and even then keeps visits brief since confinement in locked rooms could hinder his healing.

Thirty minutes after leaving Wind Chimes, while searching for parking with my daughter, a siren sounded. We had to pull over quickly, avoiding people already running for shelter, and seek safety from potential falling shrapnel. As we sat in the bunker with about 30 others – some in pajamas, some with hair dye, some worried about their children’s whereabouts as school was letting out, I thought about Lev and the other animals, wondering how they were coping.

FOR THE next four days, I couldn’t stop talking about Lev. I showed his pictures to everyone, and they couldn’t understand what had come over me. Only my daughter, who witnessed our connection firsthand, understood something special had occurred, though even she couldn’t explain it.

Tragically, this story doesn't have a happy ending. We learned from Noam that when the siren went off, Lev became irreversibly paralyzed from fear, and she had to put him down two days later. I was devastated, and writing these words remains incredibly painful. If this is how I feel after one meeting, I can't begin to imagine what Noam feels.

Lev’s story, while ending in his passing, powerfully demonstrates the complex nature of trauma recovery. His journey wasn’t measured by its endpoint but rather by the moments of connection and healing he both received and gave. Like humans, animals with PTSD face unpredictable triggers and non-linear healing paths. Our final day together embodied Wind Chimes’ core mission – creating spaces where humans and animals heal together.

Living through this war has affected countless lives in unimaginable ways. In Lev’s memory, I share his story and invite you to support Wind Chimes’ vital work with traumatized animals and people. The final photos we took capture his beautiful, spiritual presence – a testament to the power of connection in healing. Though his journey ended sooner than hoped, Lev’s legacy lives on in Wind Chimes’ transformative work.

The writer is a passionate explorer of holistic wellness and spiritual growth who brings a balanced approach to both personal and professional spheres. She is the project manager for Reasonate, a GenAI tool developed by Tel Aviv-based Vayomar to combat anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric.