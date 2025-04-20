Jewish Moroccan holiday of Mimouna is an answer to polarization and division - opinion

Life in our country is moving at a fast pace. The public agenda is changing rapidly due to security, political, and social circumstances. The news is updated quickly; a certain topic that made the headlines in the morning is replaced by another event within a few hours.

Event follows event, affair follows affair, and it seems that we have already begun to tire of following the news. We start the morning with one affair, enter the afternoon with another event, and arrive to the evening for prime time having already forgotten what happened in the morning.

The pressure, anxiety, and stress work overtime. The division and rift in the nation are deepening; the hatred and polarization are increasing. There is no dull moment for the people who live in Zion.

There is no need to exaggerate the poison and incitement in the various media outlets and their considerable contribution to the division in the nation, on both the Right and the Left. Sometimes you just feel like getting on a plane for a short break overseas.

Within this bubble of ours, yesterday evening, following Shabbat, we started celebrating Mimouna, a beautiful holiday of unity and closeness between people. It’s a holiday that expresses universal values of love, brotherhood, and acceptance. Mimouna in Thailand (credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)

Mimouna is a holiday that appeals to all in a divided society

In a divided society like ours, Mimouna is precisely a holiday that appeals to everyone as it strengthens the sense of belonging and national unity.

The Jewish holiday originated among Moroccan Jews and, beyond its unique flavors and customs, has become a symbol of openness, sharing, and connection – a holiday that significantly contributes to the unification of the nation.

The central custom of opening the door to every person – neighbor, acquaintance, or passerby – illustrates the deep value of hospitality inherent in Mimouna. The simple idea is that everyone is invited, without a formal invitation and regardless of origin, religious background, or nationality.

This creates an atmosphere of closeness between people and expresses the aspiration for a cohesive and respectful society.

The table, beautifully laid with mufletas (Moroccan crepes), sweets, fruits, and traditional dishes, is not only a display of taste and culture but also a means of bringing hearts closer together. Inter-ethnic, inter-generational, and interpersonal encounters are created around the table, transforming Mimouna into a celebration of solidarity and friendship.

Last year, the World Federation of Moroccan Jewry called on the authorities to cancel the mass Mimouna celebrations in parks in light of the continuation of the war and as a sign of solidarity with the kidnapped and the families of the fallen.

Indeed, the celebrations were more intimate in the lap of family and friends. This year, with the country returning to full activity in culture, sports, art, and every relevant sector, Mimouna should also be celebrated in a big way, especially against the backdrop of the division and polarization in our society.

Just imagine a meeting between leaders, public figures from both ends of the rainbow, over a cup of tea and a mufleta with honey. Imagine a meeting between protest activists from both sides of the fence with good music and sweets.

Arab citizens of Israel also have a part in Mimouna. In mixed cities, Jews also invite their Arab neighbors to participate in the holiday’s mitzvot, as they used to do when celebrating Mimouna in Morocco – everyone benefits.

Mimouna combines an ancient Moroccan tradition with a contemporary Israeli spirit. It has become a bridge between cultures, a holiday of brotherhood and joy, and continues to give a unique color and flavor to life in the country.

This is a holiday with deep values of solidarity, community, and faith. It reminds us of the beauty of tradition, the importance of hospitality, and the desire to begin a new era – clean, open, and blessed.

Israeli society is in a deep crisis of division. The Right hates the Left, and the Left despises the Right. October 7 and the ongoing war only fuel the pressure cooker we already live in.

The holiday of Mimouna is an opportunity for us to remember who we are and to understand why it is important to recharge ourselves on this holiday, at least until the next event.

Be blessed and feast.

The writer is a spokesperson for the World Federation of Moroccan Jewry.