Reducing lithium-ion battery usage may prevent Israel's next wildfire - opinion

The recent fires, leading to a major environmental disaster, underscored the urgent need to protect our environment from ignition risks. With rising temperatures, any spark can escalate into a large-scale wildfire, making preventive measures more crucial than ever.

This raises a broader concern: Environmental protection. In our pursuit of progress and technology, we often overlook fundamental safety measures. While environmental startups and environmental, social, and governance requirements are steps in the right direction, adoption remains slow.

The lithium-ion battery challenge

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly used in electric vehicles, logistics warehouses, and small electric vehicles like e-scooters. However, improper disposal of these batteries in standard waste bins poses severe safety hazards.In January alone, over 60 fire incidents were reported at the Hiriya Recycling Park, including two major fires that caused substantial damage.

The logistics and supply industries face similar challenges. In 2019, a devastating fire broke out at Ocado’s Andover warehouse due to an electrical fault in a robot’s battery charging unit. The fire lasted four days, completely destroying the facility, resulting in £100 million in losses and the dismissal of 370 employees.

A delayed emergency response, including a one-hour delay in alerting fire services and the deactivation of the sprinkler system, exacerbated the damage. Background made of various alkaline and lithium-ion batteries, positive pole visible. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

A World Bank report indicates that the production of minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel could increase by nearly 500% by 2050 to meet the growing demand for clean energy technologies.

Despite this surge, only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries are currently recycled, leading to severe environmental pollution and other ecological risks.

When lithium-ion battery components encounter other materials found in standard waste bins – such as acetone, cigarette remnants, and other types of waste – they may heat up and ignite, posing a serious fire hazard.

Innovative solutions are urgently needed to prevent the accumulation of damaged batteries in waste systems and reduce the risk of fires. Battery recycling presents a viable solution; however, the industry faces substantial challenges, mainly due to the complex chemical composition of lithium-ion batteries, which contain elements such as cobalt and nickel, making efficient separation difficult. The recycling process requires advanced technologies, making it costly and intricate.

Furthermore, the lack of global infrastructure means that many electric vehicle batteries are not properly recycled, resulting in an accumulation of hazardous waste. Non-uniform regulations across the world also create obstacles in establishing standardized recycling protocols. While Europe enforces strict regulations, other countries, including Israel, have yet to introduce comprehensive legislation.

Additionally, used batteries may spontaneously ignite if not handled correctly, further emphasizing the need for stringent disposal and recycling measures.

As we continue to innovate and advance technologically, it’s imperative to prioritize environmental safety and sustainability. Embracing sustainable technologies and being mindful of our ecological footprint can lead to a safer and healthier planet for future generations.

The writer is the marketing director at CaPow, a sustainable energy solution that helps reduce dependence on lithium-ion batteries in Industry 4.0.