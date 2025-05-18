AI's molecular magic can transform the agriculture, food industries - opinion

Two decades ago, the idea of computers designing new drugs, innovative fertilizers, or novel food ingredients felt more like science fiction than reality. Yet today, advances in generative AI and machine learning have transformed molecule discovery from fantasy into fact, revolutionizing industries like pharmaceuticals, food, and agriculture. This progress is offering new pathways to enhance global food security.

This AI-driven transformation first gained traction over a decade ago in drug discovery, largely due to the substantial amounts of data available for training models. Pharmaceutical companies quickly saw AI’s potential to accelerate innovation, turning months or even years of traditional research into several weeks. Today, more than a dozen AI-designed small molecules targeting cancer, immunological disorders, and other diseases are progressing through clinical trials, showcasing generative algorithms’ power to predict molecular properties with remarkable accuracy and speed.

AI's transformative potential spreads beyond pharmaceuticals

Now, this transformative potential is spreading beyond pharmaceuticals. The food industry, traditionally challenged by limited datasets, is leveraging AI to rapidly discover functional ingredients: natural molecules or proteins designed for specific tastes, textures, or health benefits.

Several start-ups are effectively illustrating this trend, using AI platforms to systematically analyze extensive databases of plant and microbial proteins to identify candidates suited for specific food security applications. These AI-driven efforts are also contributing to the development of innovative food alternatives.

Agriculture, too, is seeing breakthroughs thanks to AI-assisted molecular discovery. Researchers recently adapted drug discovery techniques to identify novel nitrification inhibitors – compounds designed to reduce nitrogen loss and greenhouse gas emissions from fertilizers. A researcher stands in an experimental rice field belonging to seed technology firm Kaiima Bio-Agritech near Kfar Tavor in northern Israel. (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

By rapidly screening roughly 45,000 small molecules, they identified multiple inhibitor combinations more effective and versatile than existing solutions, highlighting AI’s potential to enhance agricultural sustainability significantly and contribute to more resilient food security systems.

We are stepping into a reality where discovering groundbreaking molecules feels less like traditional chemistry and more like technological magic. What was once slow, costly, and uncertain is now rapid, precise, and efficient.

AI-driven platforms immediately screen billions of molecules, accurately identifying promising candidates across agriculture and food, and in the pursuit of global food security. The result: healthier, more sustainable, impactful, and more accessible solutions arriving at speeds previously unimaginable, marking a decisive turning point in our ability to nourish populations and cultivate a more sustainable world.

Yet even as AI reshapes molecule discovery, the final steps: Human verification, testing, and safety validation – remain essential. These crucial checkpoints aren’t going anywhere; they are the bedrock upon which trust, and real-world impact are built. While AI ignites the spark of discovery, human expertise will continue to be the crucible, ensuring that every groundbreaking molecule forged in this technological revolution is safe, effective, and poised to deliver tangible benefits to humanity.

The writer is AI manager in the R&D Division of ICL.