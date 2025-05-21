A Christian student’s life-changing year at Hebrew U - opinion

I’m a Christian student from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and I’ve had the privilege of spending the past 11 months on an exchange program at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Now that I’m back home to complete my degree, I find myself reflecting on the incredible experiences I had at Hebrew University and in Jerusalem.

My connection to Israel runs deep – my parents visited years ago, and their stories and enthusiasm about the country, and Jerusalem in particular, left a lasting impression on me. So, when I had the opportunity to spend three semesters abroad at Hebrew University – including a summer ulpan – while earning course credits toward my business degree at Regent, I jumped on it.

Hebrew University did not disappoint. Co-founded by Albert Einstein and Chaim Weizmann in 1918, it is known for its academic excellence. From studying at the Hebrew University Business School and learning from top professors, to immersing myself in the culture and daily life of this remarkable city, my time at the university was truly transformative.

I quickly developed my own daily routine, which helped me grow spiritually. I visited the Old City of Jerusalem every day. It is only a 20-minute light rail ride away from the student village. The Old City has so much ancient history and is a powerful place to pray.

From the outskirts of the city, you can see Solomon’s gates. King Solomon, the third king of Israel, wrote Proverbs – my favorite holy book. The Temple Mount, where the Dome of the Rock is located, was the location of the first Jewish temple. King Solomon built it, and it was visible from my dorm room! Students at Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Every time I looked out my window, I was reminded of ancient Israel. Whenever I heard a conversation in Hebrew, I was reminded that Israelis today speak the same language as the ancient Israelites. At the end of the day, I would visit my girlfriend’s house, where we’d sip wine, have meaningful conversations, and decompress. Our Friday night Shabbat dinners were memorable.

I studied alongside Druze, Jews, Muslims, and fellow Christians. The people I interacted with in Israel, including the Arab doctors and pharmacists I visited, were integral to Israel’s vibrant, dynamic society. Israelis are not all white, as they are often portrayed. There are Nigerian Jews, Moroccan Jews, and Eastern European Jews, Arab Druze, Muslims, and Christians. It is a country where different communities coexist, far from its mischaracterization as an apartheid state.

The Old City is split into a Christian Quarter, a Muslim Quarter, a Jewish Quarter, and an Armenian Quarter, reflecting Jerusalem’s multireligious and multicultural history. While coexistence comes with challenges, there are precautions in place to ensure safety.

Beyond its history, I saw firsthand how world-class education drives Israel’s innovation. Hebrew University professors are not just academics; they’re pioneers in their fields, contributing to groundbreaking research and developing technologies that drive the local economy. Outside the university, the start-up culture is thriving, from tech hubs to street vendors innovating their small businesses.

Life in Israel during a war

Being in Israel during a time of war taught me that while the occasional missile sirens were stressful, everyone still went about life: shops remained open and the university remained in session. Everyone was very vigilant.

In the early morning hours of April 14, 2024, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at the Jewish state, which were successfully intercepted by Israel and countries, including the US, UK, France, and Jordan. The morning after, I went out for breakfast with my university friends – just like any other day. Classes continued as scheduled. Life moved forward.

However, resilience does not mean detachment. Almost everyone I met in Israel knew someone personally affected by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel. Fellow students would share their stories with me, each carrying unbearable pain. You could hear it in their voices.

Jewish history is one of overcoming hatred, and vigilance is part of survival. But the fact that there is always something to overcome is heartbreaking.

Now, back in the US, I look back with immense gratitude to Hebrew University for this opportunity. It saddens me to see calls to boycott exchange programs with Israeli institutions such as Hebrew University. This educational institution has contributed so much to the world through its medical breakthroughs and countless innovations – not to mention the fact that it educates Jews, Muslims, and Christians from Israel and across the globe.

Boycotting Israeli universities doesn’t just harm Israel; it deprives students worldwide of the opportunity to study at an outstanding institution in a beautiful, historic, diverse, and fair country.