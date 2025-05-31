Being Jewish is a roller coaster: We need to keep the faith and hang on - opinion

Judaism is a roller coaster, an up-and-down, hold-on-to-your-kippah, expect-the-unexpected, thrill-a-minute ride throughout history.

Moses, our first national leader, perceived that this will be our eternal fate, and he tried to talk God out of it.

As the Almighty persistently leaned on Moses to accept the reins of leadership, He was met with stiff opposition. “Send who you will send!” argues Moses.

The rabbis interpret this to mean: “I know that I am not the final redeemer; so please, be merciful, cut right to the final act.”

Spiritual and emotional extremes

But God shook His proverbial head and told Moses, “Sorry, friend. I know you want to avoid adversity for your people, but our history doesn’t work that way. We undulate between tragedy and triumph, tears and cheers; we navigate the highs and lows while desperately hanging on to our seats and our faith. So do your share, Mr. Moses; that’s all we can expect from anyone.”

This past week, I experienced several of those spiritual and emotional extremes. I landed in New York just in time for the annual Salute to Israel parade. This is arguably the single largest display of support for the State of Israel. More than 50,000 people from throughout the East Coast turned out to line prestigious Fifth Avenue – closed to traffic for several hours – to cheer on the Jewish state and openly display their allegiance to the Blue and White. Jewish schools, institutions, and leaders of numerous Jewish communities – as well as Boy Scout troop 613 – marched down the boulevard to ecstatic cheering and flag-waving. Participants at NYC's Israel Day Parade, May 18, 2025. (credit: Rebecca Szlechter)

My wife, Susie, and I were privileged to join in the action. Our son was part of the Chai Riders, a Jewish/Zionist motorcycle brigade whose choppers were festively festooned with various pro-Israel signs. We each hopped on to the back of a cycle and rode along, marveling at the love and sheer joy of the masses as they exuberantly expressed their allegiance to Israel.

On an adjacent avenue, there was a smattering of pro-Palestinian protesters – including a dozen or so pathetic Neturei Karta nut cases – but on this day, Israel was in full command. Even the steely, stoic New York cops saluted as lavishly decorated floats passed them by, and I heard one of them yell out, “We’re with you!” New York’s staunchly pro-Israel mayor, Eric Adams, reiterated his determination to stand by the Jewish state, regardless of the pressure brought on by pro-Hamas screamers.

It was truly impressive. Yes, I know that cheering from the sidelines is not equivalent to playing on the court. But at a time when there is so much rabid – “evil” is a better word – opposition to Israel’s right to exist, this kind of open, outright, genuine allegiance to Israel is heartwarming.

But, as is our lot these days, evil was lurking in the shadows. We moved on to Washington, DC, for several days of touring. As much as we adore Israel, there is something truly awesome about the American capital. Its imposing, Greek-inspired seats of government – the Washington Monument, the Capitol, the Mall – all serve to remind us that the United States still remains the world leader we most desire to emulate. The marvelous attractions that dot the Mall, from the Smithsonian to the art galleries to the Holocaust Memorial Museum – which is rated the most visited of all the museums – should be on anyone’s bucket list.

But as wonderful as the experience may have been, it was marred by the horrific terrorist act that shocked two nations. In what has become all too routine, a maniacal pro-Palestinian acted out on what has become a rallying cry for antisemites: Kill Jews in the name of anti-Zionism.

It was as cowardly a crime as it was vicious: The young couple Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were both shot in the back; Sarah was repeatedly shot as she attempted to crawl away. All told, the murderer fired 21 shots.

These young people had planned to get engaged in the coming weeks; now they are linked forever in the annals of our holy martyrs. Their murder caused Jews throughout America – if not worldwide – to question whether they can be safe anywhere.

Ironically, the assailant – his name isn’t worth mentioning – lived in the Chicago neighborhood where I grew up, and attended the same university from which I graduated. But it doesn’t really matter where he was from – or the fact that he was not even a Muslim – to demonstrate that the poison that has been spread by the haters across the world has infected people and places completely unconnected to the Arab-Israeli conflict. Regardless of the slogans they concoct, there is only one message: Every Jew is a target.

But the roller coaster ride took another sharp turn – certainly one for the better – as we left Washington and headed for Chicago, where I spoke to a citywide gathering on Jerusalem Day. My message was simple but striking: We live in an age of miracles. The fact that we have regained our ancient capital and made it even larger and more glorious than it ever was is an astounding reality that we often fail to realize. As the sages say, “The recipient of a miracle often fails to recognize it.”

All of Israel is a living, breathing, walking, talking wonder

BUT IT’S not only the return to and resurrection of Jerusalem that is wondrous. All of Israel is a living, breathing, walking, talking wonder, the realization of ancient prophecies and promises that have come true before our very eyes. In just three generations, our population has grown from 600,000 to close to 10 million. In 1918, Jews were just 20% of the population, while Arabs were 80%; that number is now reversed. More than half of the world’s Jews now live in Israel, and that percentage is predicted to rise to 75% by 2040.

Israel has the highest birth rate in the OECD, the highest number of multiple births per capita. Average life expectancy is among the highest in the world, as is our “happiness ratio”; a full 91% of Israelis – who certainly know how to kvetch – say they are satisfied with their lives. Our economy is strong; we are second in the world in filing new patents, creating more and more devices that make the world safer and more secure. And more than 80% of our people – in particular the 18-24 age group – say they believe in God and value Jewish tradition.

This is not to say that we have no problems in this country. Thank God, we have lots to worry about; we are still very much a work in progress, with lots of mountains left to climb. But do not let those causes of concern blind us to the fact that we are truly blessed to live in this fast-moving, spectacular age in history.

So keep the faith, hang on tight, and heed the posted warning: Remain seated until the ride is over. ■

The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. rabbistewart@gmail.com