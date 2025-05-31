After DC embassy workers' murder, the fight against Jew-hatred must not be politicized – opinion

Last week, but a few blocks from the White House and Capitol Hill, two young people, on the eve of starting a new life together, were gunned down.

Let us be clear: These victims were the targets of an antisemitic hate crime. This gunman seems to have sought out a Jewish event because he knew that was where he could find Jews to kill. He shot his victims over 20 times and, as one of them tried to crawl away, he shot her in the back to end her life. He then went into this gathering, which ironically was focused on alleviating the suffering in Gaza, and shouted, “Free Palestine,” which, whatever its initial meaning, has become an antisemitic call.

Antisemitism is a bipartisan issue and a national problem that demands the attention and concern of all Americans, irrespective of their identity and political leanings. We, the authors of this cri de coeur, write as Americans, as Jews and as those who have served and are soon to serve our country in the battle against this terrible scourge.

Antisemitism is often called the world’s oldest hatred. The antisemites not only look down upon Jews, claiming that Jews are disgusting and spread disease, but also allege that Jews are powerful and conspiratorial. According to this depraved and illogical worldview, Jews must be stopped by any means necessary. Police officers work at the site where, according to the US Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Antisemitsm affects non-Jews, too

No one should think that antisemitism threatens only Jews. To be sure, Jews are first in the crosshairs, whether worshipping in a Pittsburgh synagogue, shopping in a kosher supermarket in Paris or attending a social event just a few blocks from the White House.

But antisemitism is also a multi-tiered threat to democracy, the rule of law, international security and society at large. In short, antisemitism is a threat to America. Those same individuals who chant “death to Israel” often harbor a deep-seated contempt, if not hatred, for America and all it represents.

While we are focused on preventing further antisemitic violence, we also worry about the normalization of antisemitic rhetoric. We have witnessed, both here and throughout the world, the use of Jew-hating words, slogans and chants that would have been unthinkable not too long ago.

In 2017, marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, screamed, “Jews will not replace us.” In 2021, soccer fans in Antwerp chanted, “Hamas, Jews to the gas” while making the Nazi salute. That is vile antisemitism.

Jewish students on campuses from Yale to UCLA were blocked from reaching their classes unless they denounced Israel and Zionism. These are not political protests. These are antisemitism, plain and simple.

When protesters in Australia rallied on Oct. 9, 2023, in front of Sydney’s iconic Opera House and chanted “Where are the Jews” and “F–k the Jews,” that was not opposition to events in the Middle East. That was a direct threat to Jews. Slogans such as “Globalize the Intifada,” which means kill Jews everywhere, can be heard on many campuses.

History teaches us that silence is acquiescence and it emboldens people such as the gunman who murdered two young people in Washington, D.C.

Last year, the U.S. government spearheaded the creation of the Global Guidelines to Counter Antisemitism, an effort that has been fully embraced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the current administration. If the 43 nations and multinational entities that have endorsed the guidelines live up to their commitment, we will have what Israel’s foreign minister called the first international coalition to fight antisemitism.

We call attention to the first of the guidelines: Government leaders must speak out expeditiously and unequivocally. And you do not need to be in government service to speak out — expeditiously and unequivocally – when you see or hear antisemitism.

Let us resolve to educate people as to the dangers of this age-old hatred. Educate your friends and colleagues. Do not be silent. Explain to them why what they are saying is dangerous. To paraphrase the Department of Homeland Security: If you hear something, say something. And say something, even if that person is your friend.

Above all, irrespective of where you stand on the political spectrum — left, right, center — do not use antisemitism as a political weapon to achieve other goals. That will only serve to debase and weaken our fight against this terrible scourge. This fight must be bipartisan and non-political.

Now is the time for all to rise to the occasion in the face of a grave threat to us all. Our collective future depends on our success.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.