It is time for Bibi to pass the torch - opinion While a constant refrain is heard here that only Bibi can do the job, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy that prevents younger people from even thinking of getting involved in a political arena.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is joined by his wife, Sara, in celebrating the election victory in 1996. He became the first Israeli prime minister elected directly by popular vote, its youngest, and the first born after Israel’s independence. ( photo credit : REUTERS )