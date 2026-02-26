Tucker Carlson wants to present himself as the guardian of “America First.” In reality, he is becoming one of the most destabilizing forces inside the very movement that elevated him.

What we are witnessing is not a polite policy disagreement. It is an open fracture within MAGA, one that major outlets now openly describe as a civil war over Carlson’s influence and his attacks on President Trump’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Israel and Iran.

Carlson is no longer merely offering commentary. He is actively undermining the central pillars of Trump’s legacy.

Undermining Trump on Israel

President Trump’s record on Israel is not ambiguous. Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Brokering the Abraham Accords. These were historic moves that redefined the US–Israel relationship.

Yet Carlson has chosen to frame Trump’s pro-Israel stance as weakness.

US President Donald Trump holds a reception at the White House, February 18, 2026; illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee did not mince words. He accused Carlson of routinely disparaging the President and insinuating that Trump is being led around by foreign governments. Huckabee went so far as to say he hopes Carlson is no longer allowed into the White House, calling his conduct “divisive and dangerous”.

That is not the language of mild disagreement. That is the language of alarm.

Carlson escalated matters further in a Saudi television interview, where he claimed American leaders are “more loyal to a foreign country than they are to their own,” suggested US policy toward Iran is dictated by Israel, and labeled Israel’s Gaza campaign a “land grab.”

Those are not nuanced critiques. They are inflammatory accusations that mirror narratives long used by America’s adversaries.

Radical Islam kills the body. Tucker Carlson, in the view of his critics, has become their partner, killing the soul.

He has described Israel as the most violent country on earth, accusing it of murdering thousands of innocent people. Not Iran. Not North Korea. Not even Russia, but Israel.

Iran Divide, Meaning of 'America First'

Carlson has positioned himself as the leading voice against confrontation with Iran, portraying any aggressive posture as reckless warmongering.

This stance has placed him squarely at odds with the more hawkish wing of the Trump coalition.

But here is the fundamental question: Who defines “America First”?

Trump’s version has always included strength, deterrence, leverage, and strategic alliances. Carlson’s version leans toward isolationism, skepticism of allies, and suspicion of nearly every foreign commitment.

That philosophical clash has now exploded into public view.

Movement at risk of splintering

The reporting is clear: tensions inside MAGA are escalating. Pro-Israel conservatives and evangelical voters remain firmly aligned with Trump’s record. Meanwhile, Carlson commands a sizable digital audience and influences a populist, non-interventionist faction that is increasingly hostile to traditional Republican foreign policy.

This is not an academic debate. It is a battle for the future direction of the Republican Party.

Carlson continues to gain access to the White House even as prominent Trump allies publicly condemn him. That uneasy coexistence cannot last forever. Either the movement clarifies its principles, or it fractures.

Real issue

Policy disagreements are healthy. But repeatedly suggesting that the President of the United States is manipulated by foreign powers crosses a line. Going on foreign state media to air those grievances magnifies the damage.

Tucker Carlson built his brand by attacking the political establishment. Now he appears willing to attack the most consequential Republican president in modern history to preserve his own brand of attack dog and perhaps his relevance.

The question is no longer whether Carlson disagrees with Trump. The question is whether he is prepared to weaken the movement in order to win that argument.

Because if this fracture widens, the only beneficiaries will be those who have always wanted to see MAGA divided.

And that would be a far greater victory for Trump’s opponents than anything happening in Tehran.

Tucker Carlson’s loyalty in question

Tucker Carlson, you are a fake Christian, a fake Republican, and a fake Trump supporter. If you were ever accused of being genuine in any of those roles, there would be no evidence to convict you.

If you were a real Christian, you would speak truth, not spread what many view as falsehoods. If you were a real Republican, you would be standing with Israel, not against her. And if you were a true supporter of the Commander in Chief, you would not be attempting to undermine him during a time of war by attacking his Iran policy of ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

For you to travel to the Middle East and attempt to undermine the policy of President Trump after so much war and with tensions so high is despicable, treacherous, and anti-American. These are more like the actions of a foreign agent for radical Islam than a salt of the earth upstanding American.

It also appears that you are actively engaged in handing the midterm elections to the Democrats. That should come as no surprise, considering that your three children are registered Democrats.

Buckley, 27, was the first of Tucker’s children to register as a Democrat, doing so in the District of Columbia on June 5, 2015, according to voter registration records. Lillian, 29, later registered as a Democrat in New York on May 30, 2019. Meanwhile, Hope, 24, registered as a Democrat in Florida on June 5, 2020. Buckley currently serves as JD Vance’s deputy press secretary.

These facts raise serious questions about where your loyalties truly lie.