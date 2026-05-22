Tehran has sent a new proposal to the United States that includes the exit of US forces from areas close to Iran, reparations for destruction caused by the US-Israeli war, the lifting of sanctions, the release of recently frozen funds, and an end to the US maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s army warned there would be a new price to pay if the war resumed. Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said:

“If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it.”

Iran has never offered to stop arming its terrorist proxies, nor has it officially agreed to eliminate its enriched uranium so it cannot build a nuclear bomb. Its plan is simply a lie.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, which was a horrible, one-sided deal that should never have been made.

Trump is the greatest US president in Israel’s history and a brilliant negotiator, but Iran has nothing to negotiate with except lies and threats.

An Iranian flag flutters in the wind as ships remain anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on May 16. Negotiations between the US and Iran over opening this critical waterway have largely stalled. (credit: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Iran is stalling for time because the regime is on life support and trying to survive. The best proposal it has offered is a temporary freeze on nuclear enrichment for 15 years.

The danger of a nuclear Iran

At the Israel Government Press Office Christian Media Summit in 2023, hosted by the Friends of Zion Museum, I stated:

“Iran is rushing toward an atomic bomb. If Osama bin Laden had possessed one, New York City and Washington, DC, would have been vaporized. If Adolf Hitler had one, we’d all be speaking German.”

The United States must take Kharg Island. Why? Because Kharg Island is not just an oil terminal. It is the economic heartbeat of the Iranian regime and the financial artery that keeps the ayatollahs alive.

Kharg Island is called the Orphan Pearl. Over one billion barrels of oil annually are shipped through the island, and over a quarter of a trillion dollars has been moved out of Iran by Iran’s mullahs, what I call the Islamic Mafia, into shell corporations.

The countdown to the regime’s fall

Two years ago, I put up billboards all over Israel. The billboards displayed a countdown clock similar to the one in Tehran that counts down the days until Israel’s destruction. The Iranian regime set its clock for the year 2040.

I wanted to send a message back to Tehran: regimes built on terror do not last.

I put up billboards around Israel with a countdown clock set to October 28, 2028, predicting the end of the ayatollahs’ regime in Iran.

October 28 is a famous date in Iran because it recognizes Cyrus the Great Day.

The poison chalice

The only solution is to squeeze Iran tighter. The mullahs cannot be reasoned with through negotiations.

The good news is that the world’s tolerance for terror is extremely low, and the business of terror is being exposed. Islamic wokeism is collapsing. The Iranian people themselves are exhausted by decades of corruption, isolation, and religious tyranny. That is why the vast majority of the Persian people have turned against the regime. That is also why some of the most popular words heard in Iran are “Uncle Trump” and “Bibi.”

Ayatollah Khamenei once referred to his forced acceptance of a ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq War as “drinking the poison chalice.” He did it because economic collapse and military pressure had left him no choice.

Iran needs to drink the poison chalice again.

You can’t negotiate with demons

You cannot kill a demon with a bullet.The ideology driving terror in Iran will not disappear. This is an ideological war, a media war, a proxy war, and a spirit war. It is a battle against principalities and powers, against demonic spirits.

And you can be sure of one thing: demons lie.

Iran has no intention of honoring its promises. The spine of the regime will have to be broken, either economically or militarily.