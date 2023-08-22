The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
NYC mayor to 'Post': New York City, Israel have an unbreakable bond - opinion

We share the same drive to always be better, and to fight for democracy, prosperity, and peace, and that is why Israel and New York City will always remain great partners.

By ERIC ADAMS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 00:00
NEW YORK City Mayor Eric Adams meets with President Isaac Herzog during a recent presidential visit to New York City. 'Hatred and intolerance have no place in New York City, and should have no place elsewhere,' says Adams. (photo credit: New York City Mayor's Office)
NEW YORK City Mayor Eric Adams meets with President Isaac Herzog during a recent presidential visit to New York City. ‘Hatred and intolerance have no place in New York City, and should have no place elsewhere,’ says Adams.
(photo credit: New York City Mayor’s Office)

New York City and Israel share an unbreakable bond. Roughly one in eight New Yorkers is of Jewish heritage, and we are home to the largest number of Holocaust survivors outside of Israel. Like Jerusalem, where Jewish, Armenian, Christian, Muslim, and other communities live side by side, we are also a multi-ethnic, multi-national, and multi-religious city. 

I always say, the “dash” in our names is our secret weapon – Jewish-American, Black-American, Muslim-American. Our diversity fuels New York City’s creativity, entrepreneurship, and resilience. 

This diversity and the freedom for all communities to live together without fear is a treasure that must be protected at all costs; hatred and intolerance have no place in New York City, and should have no place elsewhere. Sadly, antisemitism is on the rise across the nation and around the globe, as are other hate crimes.

Our Asian-American brothers and sisters became targets during COVID; and our Black, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ neighbors are also under attack. It is vital for everyone on the global stage to work in tandem to combat hatred and violence. 

This week, I am visiting Israel to strengthen our partnership and share best practices, both in terms of promoting goodwill among diverse people and keeping all our communities safe. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (credit: OHAD KAB/THE JERUSALEM POST) New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (credit: OHAD KAB/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Just last month, members of our administration, including Police Commissioner Edward Caban and I, met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and had a productive discussion on how we can collaborate in areas like security, antisemitism, terrorism, and technology. We will continue to build on these discussions and deploy what we learn about security, precision screening, ground protection, and technology for the safety and benefit of all New Yorkers. 

DURING OUR trip, we will also learn about and form new connections with Israel’s dynamic social services network, and discuss ways in which the country was able to absorb and integrate thousands of immigrants. 

Israel is known as the “start-up nation” for good reason. Its thriving start-up sector, with its innovative technology, agile new companies, and forward-thinking business leaders and investors have the potential to address multiple challenges – everything from climate change to cybersecurity to public health. 

We welcome Israeli start-ups to New York City so they can expand their footprint and gain access to our talent and markets, while creating good-paying jobs, and diversifying New York City’s economy. New York City is back and better than ever; we aim to be a global center of innovation, and we invite our Israeli counterparts to join us as we move forward. 

Democracy is never easy

I am aware that my trip comes at a pivotal moment for Israel. As mayor of a city whose residents can hold widely differing and opposing views on many subjects, I understand the importance of working through contentious issues and having difficult discussions. Democracy is never easy, and it is only by confronting our differences that we can emerge stronger. 

While this is my first trip to Israel as mayor of New York City, I have visited twice before. Each time, I have felt a deeper connection to the country: the people, the food, the culture – and I look forward to deepening that bond even further. 

Israel and New York City have so much in common, the country feels like a second home to me. We share the same drive to always be better, and to fight for democracy, prosperity, and peace, and that is why Israel and New York City will always remain great partners.

The writer is mayor of New York City.



