The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Cain and Abel are embodied in American race-based killing trials - opinion

The three most recent racial hatred killing trials in the US had vastly differing verdicts.

By DAN ORNSTEIN
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 20:31
Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins in Kenosha (photo credit: SEAN KRAJACIC/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins in Kenosha
(photo credit: SEAN KRAJACIC/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The three most recent trials centered around racial hatred and violence in the United States offer us a broad canvas for examining the persistence of racism. Two of those trials resulted in vastly different verdicts. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murdering three Black Lives Matter rally participants he shot, while Gregory and Travis McMichael and George Bryan were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery when they shot him. The “Unite the Right” rally organizers in Charlottesville, VA were ordered to pay $26 million in punitive damages to counter-protesters as well as to the city, for trauma and damage they inflicted.
That race was a recurrent theme in each trial is obvious. That each defendant claimed he was acting in self-defense is entirely unsurprising. Not so obvious is the way that these arguments of self-defense, intersecting as they do with racist motivations, form a stubborn pattern of human self-justification: the assailant convinces himself beforehand that the victim he antagonizes is out to destroy him. His ingrained anticipatory hatred is so powerful that he appears genuinely incapable of understanding how his violent behavior could be anything other than self-defense. We Jews need only remember how the Nazis saturated an all-too-willing German public with images of us as infesting vermin to understand how potent such toxic thinking can be.
This moral blindness is ancient. It is reflected, however with great nuance, in the biblical story of Cain and Abel, one of humanity’s oldest narratives about the dialectic between hatred and brotherhood. The story is generally read as an account of sibling jealousy and rivalry, and its multi-generational effects on families. Yet jealousy and rivalry alone don’t turn the majority of family members into murderers. Were that the case, fratricide and its would-be practitioners would be far more common in families.
The Bible tells us that after God rejected Cain’s offering in favor of Abel’s, Cain becomes enraged and his face falls, a profound embodiment of his anger and sadness. What is the match that lights that rage, turning it into murder? Earlier in the story, Cain, the older child, is named proudly by his mother Eve who confirms his high status when she declares: “I have created a child with the help of the Lord.” Let’s suppose that until the moment of his offering’s rejection, Cain stands in utter contrast to Abel, his afterthought of a sibling whose Hebrew name, Hevel, literally means “vapor.” Cain knows that he occupies the top of the caste-driven hierarchy of his family. His brother has no real name, no real voice and no real status.
Yet God’s rejection of Cain’s offering – whatever God’s motivation may be – upsets the family’s rigid caste assumptions and structures. Abel, the marginalized one, now at least has the potential for real power. We can imagine that this not only enrages Cain with jealousy but fills him with terror as he contemplates his potential loss of power and prestige. How easy it then becomes for the biblical “sin crouching at the door” of Cain’s heart to convince him that he is fast becoming the victim of Abel, who he must now obliterate to protect himself.
Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, is hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S., November 24, 2021. (credit: STEPHEN B. MORTON/POOL via REUTERS) Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, is hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S., November 24, 2021. (credit: STEPHEN B. MORTON/POOL via REUTERS)
The Bible records a strange ellipsis, an empty space between two actions or speeches when it writes that, “Cain said to his brother, Abel… and when they were in the field, that Cain set upon his brother Abel and killed him.” Generations of interpreters have supplied imaginative dialogues to fill in this gap, and our generation would be no different in this regard.
We can imagine Cain saying to Abel what white supremacists said about Jews in Charlottesville: “You will not replace me.”
We can imagine Cain, an ancient Kyle Rittenhouse, crying on the witness stand about how traumatized he was by Abel, despite having walked into their encounter as his willfully weaponized antagonist.
We can imagine Cain approaching, chasing, and murdering Abel, charged by the same paranoid, righteousness-tinged suspicion with which three white men chased and gunned down Ahmaud Arbery, a man condemned to death by them for “running-while-black.”
We read and imagine Cain and Abel into and out of these modern accounts of defensive, self-justifying violence that overlaps with racial hatred and bias. Yet doing so will not bring back to life the victims of these or any other acts of violent hate crime. It will not undo someone’s paranoid self-justifying hatred leading to that violence. Why all this exegetical effort?
Modern culture critics remind us that our stories are not merely stories: they are products of our experiences, constantly influencing and reflecting our worldviews and values. The reading of a culture’s texts – sacred and secular – is never merely about visiting our past, but about struggling to hear that past echo throughout our present. The rabbis of the Talmud alluded to this when they taught that maasei avot siman l’vanim, the actions of the ancestors are a sign for the descendants. As such, Cain and Abel is more than mythic history, it is also the anguished truth underlying our current events, about which we need to be constantly aware if we are to save our human family from Cain’s recurrent brutality.
Yet the redemptive side of Cain and Abel – God’s repeated admonition that Abel is Cain’s brother – is also more than mythic history. Our constant return to the “first things” of core religious texts such as Cain and Abel forces us to strengthen our resolve to see our brother behind the person we have turned into the “other.” Cain’s sly rhetorical jab at God is thus transformed into the hope-filled, haunting and healing, waiting-to-be-answered question that humanity must never stop asking:
“Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Yes, we are.
The writer is the rabbi of Congregation Ohav Shalom and an author living in Albany, New York. He has written the book Cain v Abel: A Jewish Courtroom Drama (Jewish Publication Society, 2020).


Tags murder racism Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by