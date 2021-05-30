The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

To accuse Dermer of post-Zionism because he suggested that American evangelicals are the core of Israel’s support in the US is ludicrous.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 30, 2021 22:03
US Ambassador Ron Dermer (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Ambassador Ron Dermer
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Yizhar Hess did an injustice in the op-ed section of this newspaper and in Makor Rishon on Friday when he called Ron Dermer, Israel’s former ambassador to the US, a “post-Zionist.”
That’s folly.
Like or dislike Dermer, believe he did a standout job during his seven years in Washington, or feel that he brought the Jewish State too close to the Republican party, there can be no doubt that the man is a Zionist. An ardent Zionist; an articulate Zionist; a dedicated Zionist.
During a tenure in Washington that spanned both the Democratic administration (Obama) and the Republican one (Trump), Dermer deserves credit for garnering a slew of decisions and actions that helped make Israel stronger and safer.
Among Dermer’s achievements during the Obama White House was his role in 2014 in getting the administration to allocate $225 million to replenish Iron Dome interceptor missiles after the drawn out Gaza war; and to agree to a 10-year, $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding for future military funding.
During the Trump years, among Dermer’s achievements was his behind-the-scenes role in bringing about normalization agreements with four Arab countries; getting the administration to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; and securing COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for Israel.
Post-Zionism, political science professor Shlomo Avineri once wrote, is a radical criticism not just of Israel’s policy but, at its heart, a “total denial of the Zionist project and of the very legitimacy of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish nation-state.”
To accuse Dermer of post-Zionism because he suggested at a conference last month that American evangelicals are the core of Israel’s support in the US to whom Jerusalem should be paying more attention, is ludicrous.
Dermer’s comments caused an uproar, and it is possible that he could have done a better job articulating that he did not mean Israel needs to pay attention to Evangelicals at the expense of building ties with US Jews. But to label him a post-Zionist is wrong, especially when considering that there is truth in what he said.
Israel needs to work on its relationship with Diaspora Jewry because they are our brethren, even those American Jews who dislike Israel’s policies.
Just as some American Jews must not write off Israel because they disagree with one Israeli government policy or another, neither should Israel write off American Jews because they may have criticism of one Israeli policy or another. Ultimately, we are brothers bound by a shared history, culture, religion and sense of peoplehood. We need each other.
But Israel also needs Evangelical Christians. 
During his interview, Dermer said that Evangelicals were the “backbone” of support for Israel in the US, and he drew criticism for this remark.
But they are. They are numerically huge – about 25% of Americans, if not more, identify as Evangelicals, and many among them support Israel passionately. 
Now, it is true that much of American Jewry, which is predominantly liberal, feels uncomfortable allying with Evangelicals because they disagree so sharply on American domestic issues such as abortion and gay rights. But that does not mean that the sovereign Israeli state – which must also look out for its own interests – should not do what it can to cultivate Evangelical support.
To say that Dermer was advocating engaging with one and forgetting the other – “to switch teams and play for the other side, or put his chips on the Evangelicals just because the Jews have become too much of a nuisance” as Hess wrote – is to misrepresent what Dermer said.
Israel, Dermer actually said, conducts outreach to the Jewish community because “that is about the DNA of the state; the raison d’etre of Israel as the Jewish state is to build those connections with Jews throughout the Diaspora... I spent at least as much time doing outreach to Jews as to Christians.”
Israel, Dermer said, gets tremendous political support from Evangelicals, should not take that for granted and should do more outreach to them while “at the same time we have a special connection and an obligation to continue to strengthen the connection with Jews around the world.”  
That is not post-Zionism. On the contrary, it is smart, pragmatic Zionism.


Tags Zionism ron dermer evangelical support for israel Evangelical
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Enforce international law on Hamas: How to achieve a (real) ceasefire

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Amotz Asa-El

Isaac Herzog should be the next president of Israel - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by