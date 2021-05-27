Ron Dermer: A post-Zionist who forgot Israel's core values - opinion

However, I don’t want to turn a blind eye. Hebrew is not just a language, it is a symbol. It is a banner we hold up high. Hebrew waited for two millennia to be salvaged from the darkness. The revival of the Hebrew language is one of Zionism’s greatest achievements, and I am a proud Zionist. Dermer seems to be less so. But Hebrew, or lack thereof, is apparently just the symptom. The babble and burble uttered in perfect English by our former ambassador seems to be indicative of a new version of post-Zionism, which is no less than appalling, unrealistic and utterly contemptuous.

Such were the words of our ambassador to Washington : “Israel must spend more time engaging with the Evangelical Christians in the USA than with American Jews. The Evangelicals have shown unequivocal support and passion for Israel... they are our backbone... they are the base of our support... they are the greatest champions and defenders of Israel.... CUFI [Christians United for Israel] has more members than there are Jews in America... it is rare to see Evangelical Christians leading criticism of Israel.... Now take the Jewish side of the equation. Some of our strongest champions and greatest defenders are Jews, like Sheldon Adelson and some others, both Republicans and Democrats, but some of our fiercest criticism comes from a great many American Jews.... The Evangelical community, however, is passionate in its unequivocal support... the numbers are disproportionate... we should invest more in fostering ties with them.”

And on and on he went. It must be said that Amit Segal did attempt, on three or four occasions, to redirect Dermer’s attention to the issue of Jewish peoplehood, however, Dermer, after paying his half-penny’s worth of lip service, no sooner reverted to the Evangelicals and their embrace of unconditional love. Honestly, I will not be surprised if his eyes became moist as he talked. Dermer spoke of America’s Christian Evangelicals as if they were nothing short of his lost brethren, and he, none other than Joseph, king of Egypt, awaiting the news they bring of old Father Jacob.

YOU GOT IT all wrong, Mr. Dermer. After eight years as our envoy to Washington (that’s right, eight years, longer than any other Israeli ambassador to have served in this position in the US capital), you have forgotten some core concepts.

The State of Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. Not only did you mention this term – and oh so eloquently – in your speeches advocating Israel, but you also insisted that the Palestinians acknowledge this very definition as a precondition for any form of negotiations. Yet it seems that you yourself have not yet grasped the gist of the matter. The ambassador of a nation-state does not have the privilege to say he wants to switch teams and play for the other side, or put his chips on the Evangelicals just because the Jews have become too much of a nuisance.

The State of Israel is deeply indebted to American Jews . Yes, the very same ones who have become too critical in your view: from Henrietta Szold to Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, from Louis Brandeis to Golda Meir, and from AIPAC to J Street. The latter don’t really count for much as far as you are concerned. But that doesn’t make them less Zionist. I’m sorry they don’t scratch your back as do the Evangelicals.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

At which point did American Jews become a burden on Israel? I will tell you when, Mr. Dermer: on your watch. During your long eight years in office, as Israel’s most senior diplomat, we have witnessed a dramatic and detrimental deterioration in the ties between the State of Israel (the nation-state of the Jewish people, I remind you) and the biggest Jewish Diaspora. You were so attentive to the needs and messianic cravings of the Evangelicals (we both know it is not really Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel they are after), that you forgot to send out an urgent telegram to your superiors in Jerusalem telling them that if they don’t get a grip on things and start taking action in matters of State and religion, conversion, the Western Wall, and even Israeli-Palestinians ties, Israel will soon lose one of the core principles for which it was established.

“The base”, as you put it Mr. Dermer, is not the Evangelicals. Israel’s “base” is the Jewish people. For this very purpose we have gathered here. Herzl had a dream. He called it The Jewish State.

There were countless disputes during the course of the Zionist movement’s history. Some were extremely poignant and painful. Not all Jews were Zionist, but all Zionists, with no exception, saw all Jews as brethren, as kin. If the nation-state of the Jewish people has been the focus of more and more criticism on the part of American Jews, then the problem is not just theirs, Mr. Dermer. The problem is also ours.

Those who do not realize that this problem is of paramount ideological and strategic importance, and those who sell long-term assets in exchange for an Evangelical embrace, are living on another planet, the name of which is post-Zionism.

The writer is the vice-chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

Abba Eban, whose ocean-wide English vocabulary could have easily drowned more astute scholars than outgoing Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer would have found it inconceivable to give an interview to an Israeli journalist, at a conference held in Hebrew, solely in English. So, yes, we can turn a blind eye to the fact that Dermer chose to give his interview to Amit Segal at Makor Rishon’s Am Olam conference in English, but only because his choice of language was the lesser of two evils, considering his choice of words.