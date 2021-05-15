The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

We must put an end to this sickening phenomenon, and the only solution is change.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 15, 2021 21:39
YAIR LAPID (left) walks with Naftali Bennett at the Knesset in Jerusalem in 2013. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
YAIR LAPID (left) walks with Naftali Bennett at the Knesset in Jerusalem in 2013.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett should reconsider his decision to back down from the idea of a unity coalition.
In the past week, Israel witnessed an unprecedented crisis: during an operation in Gaza, in which some 70% of the country’s citizens fell under the threat of rockets and needed to stay close to bomb shelters, militias took over certain areas, especially mixed Jewish-Arab cities, and in these areas, the rule of law doesn’t apply.
In most cases, Arab rioters who stock-piled weapons for years are now using them to terrorize Jewish citizens. In other cases, Jewish vigilantes, who came from all over the country, ostensibly to replace the police in protecting fellow Jews, are using their weapons according to their private judgment.
In other incidents, groups of extreme nationalistic Jews are walking around cities such as Netanya, Bat Yam and Tiberias, looking for Arabs to lynch.
The sources of the anarchy into which the country has descended are many – but the most dominant is the divisiveness nurtured between the groups which compose Israeli society. This divisiveness, which was the bread and butter of the current leadership, needs to end.
Remember when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called peaceful protesters near his residence in Balfour Street “anarchists”? Remember when Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich said that he doesn’t want his wife to give birth in the same room as an Arab woman? Remember Shas’s constant assaults on Russian immigrants?
We must put an end to this sickening phenomenon, and the only solution is unity through change.
Changing the current atmosphere, we must end the reality in which public figures are scoring points among their political base by slamming and degrading other groups. We need to stop applauding politicians who thrive on division and mudslinging and show them that those tactics do not work.
The only solution is to have all of our representatives, from far-right to far-left – including the Arab parties – sit together around the same table, which will be labeled the “restart coalition.”
It will not deal with sensitive core issues, but with strengthening the foundations of this country as both a Jewish and a democratic state.
The current leadership has invested itself tirelessly in weakening the democratic institutions of the country.
It slammed the courts; bashed the media; pummeled the police; and reduced non-elected public servants – like the state attorney and the attorney-general – to irrelevance.
It refrained from appointing a police chief for two long years. So how come people are surprised the police can’t deal with the internal strife and violence that has overtaken our streets?
The “restart coalition” would also have to repair the image of the elected Israeli representative.
The attitude of the current administration was well described by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana after the recent Mount Meron disaster; he said then that he’s “responsible,” but immediately added that “responsibility does not mean guilt.”
A perfect example of political responsibility without guilt or personal consequences was provided during the time of the coronavirus, when citizens were ordered to stay home, and countless reports emerged of politicians who either hosted relatives or visited them. No one had the integrity to resign over this betrayal of public trust.
Besides, what will Bennett gain from joining another Netanyahu-led coalition?
For years, the Likud has warned that if Netanyahu loses office, a left-wing government will come to power. Their campaign also labeled him as “strong Right.”
But is he Right?
In 2009, he promised to destroy Hamas. For years he’s been talking about annexation and dealing with illegal Arab settlements such as Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank and other villages in the Negev. For years he’s talked about reforming the legal system and for years has pledged to combat the spread of illegal weapons and lawlessness
in the Arab sector.
But instead, every Netanyahu-led government focused on maintaining the status quo in every field. This was the way to retain office, to promise big and do nothing. aAnd this is how we descended to anarchy.
But there is still time to do something. Israel is in desperate need of change.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Hamas Naftali Bennett
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by