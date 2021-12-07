The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coming full circle on my philanthropic journey

Six years ago, I was introduced to the Jewish National Fund-USA, and took my first trip to Israel. That experience was life changing, and the word “purpose” took a whole new meaning.

By THERESA LUNGWITZ
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 17:56

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 17:59
T Lungwitz at Adi Negev (photo credit: Courtesy)
T Lungwitz at Adi Negev
(photo credit: Courtesy)
It’s only been six short years since my life took an unexpected turn after I was introduced to Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) and took my first trip to Israel. Calling that experience anything other than “life altering” would be an understatement as that inexplicable feeling of “coming home” when you first arrive in Israel was only enhanced by the engulfing feeling of being part of the JNF-USA family. 
I never expected six years ago that the word “purpose” would take on a whole new meaning. Yet, as I travelled throughout Israel on JNF-USA’s president’s mission, that’s exactly what happened as I marveled at the great work this special organization is undertaking in the Negev and Galilee. 
Visiting Adi Negev – Nahalat Eran, a JNF-USA supported village for people with disabilities in the south of Israel, I walked through the facility feeling astonished at the unprecedented environment that has been created. Every corner was designed to make life better for families who need to address the unique issues faced by their loved ones. 
The fact that in one facility I met children, adults, soldiers, and teenagers from all walks of life, all in need of different types of care, made me realize that I am visiting a place like no other in the world. 
As we crossed one of the rooms, I heard a baby crying. Loud and unstoppable. I turned around and went to the crib where a Bedouin baby was laying and picked her up. I couldn’t believe it - she stopped crying immediately! Then and there I knew that I came full circle. All my life I’ve worked in healthcare, starting as a maternity and delivery nurse before establishing and running Thema Health Services – a 300 strong homecare and hospice provider - for over thirty years. The crying baby at this amazing rehabilitation village made me realize that my life’s mission blends incredibly well with the ever-expanding mission of JNF-USA. 
Later, in a conversation with Russell F. Robinson, JNF-USA’s inspiring CEO, I realized that the rehabilitation village is one piece of the puzzle in the ever-growing tapestry of their work for the land and people of Israel. This and every other project JNF-USA supports also serves as a job-creation entity, housing, and development facilitator, and is part of the ever-expanding mission in developing the Negev and Galilee. I knew immediately that my work had only just begun. 
Israel is magical, and there is a ripple effect to every project that JNF-USA supports, always growing in a never-ending desire to do more. The fact that this organization enables us, as lay leaders, to contribute beyond our financial support enhances the feeling of belonging and the sense of community that comes from one’s involvement. To me, JNF-USA is more than a charity - it’s a movement. In serving as a lay leader, I am proud to be a part of one of the most sophisticated entities I’ve ever encountered, and it is the first time where I am part of an organization that turns the heart and soul of its mission into strategic terminologies. It enhances the term Zionism and reinforces my purpose in life.
T Lungwitz is a businesswoman, until recently the owner and CEO of Thema Health Services, a 300-employee strong healthcare company based in Arizona. She currently serves as the Executive Chairperson of the company. She is also the owner of Royal T Arabian, a high-end Arabian horse breeders ranch in Cave Creek, Arizona.
She is a member of JNF-USA’s World Chairman Society, Circle of Sapphire +, King Solomon Society, and sits on the Desert States Board of Directors serving as Chairperson of the major gifts committee. She is also co-chair of the planned giving committee for JNF-USA’s national Women For Israel affinity group. In addition, T sits on the board of Adi Negev Nachalat Eran, and initiated and created The Theresa Lungwitz Supportive Care Training Center (TLSC).


Tags Israel JNF Zionism zionist JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by