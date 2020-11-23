The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Congress must implement US-Sudan deal – opinion

I know firsthand the vital and often urgent role the United States must play in supporting democracy in Africa.

By ED ROYCE  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 20:33
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
The northeastern African nation of Sudan, long ruled by a murderous dictator who supported terrorist groups, is on the cusp of a sweeping shift toward democracy under a new leader. As part of efforts to re-integrate Sudan into the international community, the reformist prime minister recently signed a landmark diplomatic agreement with the United States to compensate American victims of the 1998 al-Qaeda attacks on two US embassies. It’s the best and potentially last opportunity for victims and their families to achieve justice, but one final hurdle remains: Congress needs to approve the deal.
Lawmakers in Washington should act immediately to finalize the long-sought bilateral settlement. Not only would it bring closure to victims and their families, it would also strengthen our national security and that of our regional allies by supporting Sudan’s pro-democracy movement. There is no time to wait, as anti-Western forces inside Sudan are actively trying to take the country backward.
I know firsthand the vital and often urgent role the United States must play in supporting democracy in Africa, where terrorist organizations seek allies in despots, and ceaselessly look to exploit unstable governments. In 1999, I co-led a delegation to Nigeria to oversee that country’s historic elections, which helped turn the tide of 16 years of dictatorships and laid the foundation for its success and resilience as a democratic nation. I also know how quickly conditions can devolve, having witnessed the tragic genocide in Darfur.
Sudan is at a crossroads. Last year, following an uprising among the country’s 40 million people, dictator Omar al-Bashir was toppled after a three-decade reign. Abdalla Hamdok, a well-regarded economist who worked at the United Nations, was appointed prime minister and set about to free the nation of its status as a pariah state and repair its many strained relationships.
Hamdok has demonstrated his commitment to take on that enormous challenge. At home, Hamdok quickly overturned a long list of oppressive social policies. Just months after taking office, he repealed a moral policing law that had placed strict controls on women’s clothing and social activities. He has also spearheaded a slew of other reforms, including throwing out apostasy laws and ending the use of public flogging as a punishment.
ON THE world stage, Hamdok has taken major steps to undo the enormous damage done by al-Bashir. For example, he agreed to begin the process of normalizing relations with Israel, which al-Bashir’s regime considered a mortal enemy. And late last year, Hamdok met with the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss his plans to implement wide-ranging political reforms and resuscitate the country’s ailing economy. It was the first time a Sudanese leader had come to Washington since 1985.
This October saw a milestone that seemed impossible just a few years ago. Twenty-seven years after the US placed Sudan on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, Hamdok’s government signed a settlement with the US in which Sudan agreed to pay $335 million in compensation to victims and their families of terrorist bombings on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 that were carried out by terrorists who were harbored by Sudan.
While nothing can mend the permanent injuries suffered on that day or bring back the loved ones who were brutally killed, the bilateral agreement can help victims and their family members wring some measure of justice out of the tragedy they experienced.
But victims of those terrorist attacks, several of whom I have come to know personally in my efforts to support their cause for justice, won’t receive the compensation until Congress passes legal peace legislation to implement the deal. Currently, the $335 million is in escrow, though Sudan says it won’t hold the money indefinitely.
Congress should not let this window of opportunity close. Hamdok has already survived an assassination attempt and he faces mounting opposition from factions within Sudan that remain flagrantly hostile to Israel and the US. Should Congress fail to approve the settlement, it will undercut Hamdok when he can least afford it and undermine Sudan’s peace process with Israel, which is far from set in stone.
To bring American victims closure and promote democracy in a country that was once a hotbed of terrorism, lawmakers should seize the moment and finalize the bilateral agreement between the US and Sudan.
The writer served as chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2019.


Tags congress sudan Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by