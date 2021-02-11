The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19 has unmasked Israel's haredi, secular communities - opinion

The coronavirus crisis has laid bare for all to see both the pride and the problems of Israel vis-à-vis the pandemic, revealing the heroes – and the heels – along the way.

By STEWART WEISS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 15:33
PEEKING OVER the mechitza at the Kotel. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
PEEKING OVER the mechitza at the Kotel.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 Each one of us has his or her own secrets, but there are no secrets from the all-knowing God. Periodically, the Almighty, in His wisdom, chooses to reveal to the world at large that which is normally hidden.
This phenomenon dramatically occurred during the period of the Exodus. When the final plague of the smiting of the firstborn took place, the eldest child in the household – both of the mother and father – perished. But the Midrash notes that in numerous Egyptian homes, not one but two children died, for unbeknownst to the husband, his wife had carried on an illicit relationship and was impregnated by a lover, producing her own firstborn.
In another example, the Torah records that the Children of Israel survived for 40 years in the desert by eating the miraculous manna. This food from Heaven fell each morning (except for Shabbat) at or near the doorsteps of the Israelites’ tents. But, in a miracle within a miracle, the proximity of the manna to the tent was in direct relation to the righteousness of that particular family. As a result, many in the community were quite shocked to learn who was truly deserving of Divine praise, and who was not.
In similar fashion, the corona crisis has laid bare for all to see both the pride and the problems of Israel vis-à-vis the pandemic, revealing the heroes – and the heels – along the way.
We have been allowed into the inner workings of our hospitals and shown just how amazingly devoted so many of our health workers are, how they have selflessly doubled their shifts, endangered their own lives and put their patients before all else, including family.
We have seen innumerable citizens sublimate their own personal interests in deference to the national good, keeping weddings and funerals to the bare minimum, strictly obeying health ministry regulations and closing their places of business at the cost of their livelihood. Their resilience is remarkable.
Yet sadly, we have also borne witness to gross violations of the health codes, with little regard for the consequences to the general public and the violators themselves. Massive wedding celebrations that break every rule have been held in defiance of the regulations, with police coconspirators turning a blind eye and refusing to enforce the law.
We have agonized over unending bickering within the government, confusion as to what restrictions should be applied where and when, and the inability of our so-called leaders – political as well as religious – to educate, inform and motivate the populace to join together into a unified force against the virus.
Regrettably, what could have been a glorious moment in our nation’s history has descended into just another “us versus them” scenario, increasing divisiveness and failure of purpose. Frustration has reached new levels.
The metaphor I see this as is a glass mechitza (partition). Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, one of the paramount halachic decisors of the 20th century, famously ruled that a divider between the sexes in a synagogue could be transparent, as long as the people on both sides were dressed modestly. As I look out upon the country, I see a virtual glass partition that lets people view the other side, yet holds them back from ever actually connecting to one another.
The secular segment gazes at elements in the haredi world and asks, “Why can’t you abide by the rules? Why would you value Torah study over life itself? Why must you pray publicly and gather mask-lessly – recklessly – spreading infection, instead of putting your own personal desires on hold until the crisis has passed? And even if you, personally, did nothing wrong, why do you stand by meekly rather than correct your compatriots?”
And those in the haredi world look through that very same glass and wonder aloud, “Hypocrites! Why are your weekly, even daily protests against the prime minister any less dangerous than our weddings? There is shouting and partying and dancing at both! And why can you gather at beaches in large numbers, when our prayer groups are restricted to just 10?”
There are precious few mediators who have the trust of both factions, who appreciate the arguments on both sides of that mechitza. In a sense, the clear glass has turned into a mirror, whereby we see only ourselves and our own needs and desires, while dismissing the opinions of those across the divide.
OF THE secular world, I ask that you appreciate the Jewish character that the observant community brings to Israel, the “Jewish” component that makes this a true Jewish state. Keep in mind that whatever religious practice you may or may not follow today, your great-grandparents and their predecessors were undoubtedly deeply committed to Jewish tradition. Did the Torah world not keep alive the dream of returning to our homeland throughout the generations, even when we were spread across the Diaspora? Do they not deserve respect for their ongoing devotion to the faith?
And of the haredi world, I ask that you recognize the goodness and godliness of those less observant than you. They built this country, they defend this country, they brought to fruition the Israel that you prayed for. They are precious in God’s eyes no less than you. The doctor, the builder, the store owner and the taxi driver are every bit as elite as the yeshiva student, the Talmud teacher, even the rosh yeshiva. Who but God dares to decide where the manna falls?
Purim and new elections are just around the corner. Let’s take off the masks and the costumes that hide our true selves, the disguises that fool us into thinking we are so different from each other. Let us, rather, reveal the human soul that we all share and the reality that ultimately, we sink or swim together.
And let us hope that we will be led by men and women with the ability to see well beyond themselves, with a crystal-clear vision for the future.
The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. jocmtv@netvision.net.il


Tags Haredi purim haredim secular Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by