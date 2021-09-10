The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Give yourselves credit this year: A positive viddui for Yom Kippur - opinion

We crafted a positive viddui for our congregation that we are sharing here. In our version, worshippers praise themselves rather than berate.

By Rabbi Jillian Cameron, Cantor Juval Porat/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 08:19
THE DAYS leading up to Yom Kippur allow us to begin the process of repair.
THE DAYS leading up to Yom Kippur allow us to begin the process of repair.
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Against this backdrop, we recognized that our community would benefit from a communal expression of encouragement, comfort and balance. We saw that the work of preparing our hearts, minds and souls for the holiday season — as well as dealing with our disappointment in the unpredictability and uncertainty of this pandemic — required intentional efforts to create space for optimism.
So together we crafted a positive viddui for our congregation that we are sharing here. In our version, worshippers praise themselves — perhaps giving themselves a pat on the back rather than a beating on the breastbone — for inspiring, for maturing, for trying.
We are not the first to craft a viddui that inverts the traditional liturgy. Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, the first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of what would become Israel, once said that Jews should celebrate our good deeds as much as lament our sins. Inspired by that, Rabbi Binyamin Holtzman wrote a wonderful complimentary confession in 2014 that is available on OpenSiddur (translated from Hebrew to English by Rabbi Joseph B. Meszler). And five years ago Avi Weiss, a Modern Orthodox rabbi, shared his “opposite recitation” with Jewish Telegraphic Agency readers.
Our version adds to that tradition. Ours is different because we composed it in English, so it functions as an alphabetical acrostic in English the way its traditional counterpart does in Hebrew. It also references the pandemic era in its last line, when we confess that we have “zoomed and zoomed in.”
With much turbulence and trauma still unfolding, let us be reminded that it’s OK to give ourselves a break and also focus on the helpful ways that we are navigating these unprecedented times. Despite a global pandemic, an unstable world and a planet hurting because of human choices, by acknowledging the good in addition to all the ways we missed the mark, we aim to remind ourselves of all the things that not just keep us afloat but lift us up, allow us to keep going and offer hope. We hope you find this meaningful.
ABSOLUTE QUIET: Walking the empty streets on Yom Kippur. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ABSOLUTE QUIET: Walking the empty streets on Yom Kippur. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
We’ve acted authentically
We’ve blessed
We’ve cultivated compassion
We’ve delighted
We’ve engaged empathically
We’ve favored fairness
We’ve galvanized
We’ve harmonized
We’ve inspired
We’ve joined
We’ve kindled kindness
We’ve laughed
We’ve matured
We’ve nurtured
We’ve offered optimism
We’ve persevered
We’ve questioned
We’ve released
We’ve sympathized
We’ve tried
We’ve uplifted
We’ve vivified
We’ve welcomed
We’ve x’d out excess
We’ve yearned
We’ve zoomed and zoomed in
For all these, Source of Life
inspire us, encourage us,
Sustain our hope.


