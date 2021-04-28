The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Helping, empowering others: The true face of the Abraham Accords - opinion

Thanks to the Abraham Accords, Israel and the US can not only export but help implement much-needed know-how in empowering and integrating people with disabilities.

By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM, RICHARD BERNSTEIN  
APRIL 28, 2021 17:46
POST-ABRAHAM Accords, 70,000 Israelis flooded Dubai. (photo credit: AHMED JADALLAH/REUTERS)
POST-ABRAHAM Accords, 70,000 Israelis flooded Dubai.
(photo credit: AHMED JADALLAH/REUTERS)
 The Abraham Accords has been a game changing gift for the region and much has been spoken and written about the economic potential of the accords, its security implications and the realignment of the Middle East. However, there is another aspect to the normalization that attracts less attention but is of universal significance and it is simply its potential to improve people's lives on a humanitarian level.  
We were invited by members of the Royal Family in the UAE to help develop a policy that would empower and integrate people with disabilities. They celebrated with us the global work that we had done thus far and shared the message with the entire Arab world.
The government of the UAE has already made a stellar start by renaming people of disabilities people of determination, already recognizing the super strength one needs to muster, just to get through the day, when you have a disability. There is enormous desire on the part of the government of the UAE to bring best practices to improve the lives for their people of determination, and thanks to the Abraham Accords, Israel and the US can not only export but help implement this much-needed know-how. 
As with many traditional communities the first challenge is the Arab world in general is breaking the stigma of disabilities. We believe that a three pronged approach is the best way to achieve this; employment and competitive sport where there is visibility and integration, and assistive technologies to facilitate navigating through life. 
In Michigan, in a bipartisan project I led with the former lt.-gov. Brian Calley we implemented a program called the Hidden Talents Tour, which sought to integrate people in the workplace by working closely with employers and civil society. This program helped to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities on a state wide level via a public private partnership. 
Likewise, Access Israel is an organization that specializes in job placement working with companies advocating for the value of hiring people with disabilities, explaining the technical requirements of how to do so and placing a full time coordinator to help with the logistics or any other issues that may arise. Employers feel confident when someone else can solve challenges and people with disabilities usually turn out to be an extremely productive part of the workforce. 
The Shalva National Center, located in the heart of Jerusalem is the world’s leading center for people with disabilities. Serving some 2,000 participants weekly from birth to adulthood Shalva is sharing its knowledge and award winning programs with organizations globally and has already formed a special relationship with the Ministry of Community Development in the UAE. 
Sports has always been a way of building endurance, team work and confidence. For people with disabilities, these are life enhancing if not life changing skills. Running clubs for people of determination are springing up in the US and Israel every day. We believe that working with the Arab world on these types of models will have a significant impact on how disabled people see themselves and others see this community.
There is a growing market globally for assistive technologies and the United Nations goes as far as saying that people with disabilities are the largest minority group in the world. The WHO believes that more than two billion people will need at least one assistive technology product by 2030. Many experts believe that we are talking about a $30 billion market and Israel is positioned to be at the center of research and development in this area. The Israeli government is incentivizing the industry with government support “Assistive Technology for the Disabled Incentive Program,” from the Israel Innovation Authority with almost $250,000 in grants for technologies that serve groups with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities. 
The Abraham Accords today provides a unique opportunity to share the most impactful of US best practices established in Michigan, and Israeli innovation and know how. Our experience in the UAE and the consequent enthusiasm from the Arab world has the potential to transform the region, change perceptions and inspire a kinder society.

The Hon. Richard Bernstein is the first blind person to be elected state wide as a Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. Fleur Hassan Nahoum is deputy mayor of Jerusalem and the co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council and Gulf-Israel Women's Forum.


Tags United Arab Emirates UAE disability Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by