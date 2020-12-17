Hillel's Tech Corner: Sensi.ai provides tech solutions for long-term care

Comes along an Israeli company named Sensi.ai that developed an AI -based solution for remote care monitoring in care environments. They started Sensi.Ai because they realized that long-term care is a critical, yet often overlooked component of a functioning society. Long-term care provides services to the most vulnerable, and providers lack the means to continuously (and automatically) monitor the quality of care.

Sensi is the first and only artificial intelligence solution for remote care monitoring. It gives care providers the ability to make sure that the highest quality of care is provided to clients, during each and every shift.

The company was founded in 2019, is based in Tel Aviv, and now has 12 full time employees. Sensi has raised seed capital led by Flint Capital and also received a grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority.

The technology is already deployed with major US long-term care providers.

The company’s mission is to leverage technology to improve the quality of care in long-term care settings. The product gives providers tech-enabled transparency, and provides them with in-depth, data-driven insight. It sets a new industry standard for quality of care, and creates a safer environment for both clients and caregivers.

This technology has the potential to disrupt the long-term care industry, leveraging the power of AI to provide a better experience to everyone involved in the care circle: older adults, their families, caregivers, executives and staff.

How does it work?

Sensi analyzes the daily routine in care environments, detects anomalies and identifies trends that directly impact the business’ bottom line.

For example:

• It can let them know if there was any incident during the shift that might require their attention.

• It can indicate a lack of specific training among caregivers, which can result in injuries.

• It can let them know about caregivers that are providing exceptional care, so they can endorse them.

As far as the industry goes, long-term care is an umbrella term for all service providers that provide non-emergency care for older adults. Home care, assisted living and nursing homes are all considered long-term care providers. The industry in the US is Valued at more than $400 billion.

Considering the fact that the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16% to 23%, this industry, and the demand for Sensi.Ai’s product is expected to grow.

SENSI.AI IS part of an emerging space in tech, called agetech. Agetech covers a wide array of technologies from social robots for older adults to tech based solutions for care providers. Basically any technology that’s built to meet the needs of aspirations of older adults can be included in this category.

“By 2050, there will be more than two billion people over the age of 60 in the world – about 25% of the world’s population. These numbers, combined with a massive increase in tech adoption by older adults, and a growing number of elderly-care providers, all contribute to massive demand for technology to serve the needs and aspirations of older adults. The Age Tech market is expected to reach $2 trillion.”

This isn’t the first Israeli company developing cutting-edge technology for the elderly community. EyeClick, a company we recently covered, helps transform any surface into an interactive gaming experience and they are focused now on the elderly, since the pandemic prevents them from leaving their places or residence and decreases their physical activity, which is of course imperative for their quality of life.

In preparation for this article, I interviewed the CEO of Sensi.Ai, Romi Gubes, who was incredibly impressive and explained to me that their technology knows how to integrate with the multiple devices in the room, whether it’s cameras, or any other smart device.

Additionally, Romi explained to me that the magic of their product is that it knows how to analyze the sentiment of what is being said in the room, thereby giving them the ability to offer their service in many languages. There is also a component of natural language processing, but that’s later in the process and only after the sentiment is analyzed and actionable insights are provided.

Having visited many family members in old-age homes and nursing homes over the years, the need for Sensi is very obvious to me and tremendously important. Not even mentioning the abuse that goes on sometimes in these facilities, I’ll only focus on the ability to improve care by analyzing how the staff is treating their clients.

The ability to use artificial intelligence to make the lives of millions of senior citizens that much better is yet another example of how technology can be used to do well by doing good.

I also had the chance to talk to one of the co-founders and the VP product of Sensi.AI, an old friend, Keren Etkin, who explained to me the satisfaction in knowing they are making so many lives that much better.

The third co-founder of Sensi is Nevo Elmalem, who is also the company’s chief technology officer. Elmalem brings extensive technical experience at many companies including Outbrain and eBay.

The rest of the team is no less impressive and while they have a very ambitious mission, a quick look at the LinkedIn profiles of the team gives me confidence that these are the people who can make this dream a reality and accomplish their mission.