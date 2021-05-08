The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

HRW’s report is part of a concerted NGO campaign, as documented by NGO Monitor, to use the term “apartheid” in order to lobby the International Criminal Court to open an investigation against Israel.

By SHARREN HASKEL  
MAY 8, 2021 16:35
Omar Shakir, a US citizen representing New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Israel and the Palestinian territories, speaks to Reuters TV in Amman, Jordan. (photo credit: MUHAMMED HAMED / REUTERS)
Omar Shakir, a US citizen representing New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Israel and the Palestinian territories, speaks to Reuters TV in Amman, Jordan.
(photo credit: MUHAMMED HAMED / REUTERS)
Last week, the New York-based NGO Human Rights Watch released a one-sided and vastly inaccurate report accusing the State of Israel of the crime of apartheid. While HRW’s attacks on the Jewish state are nothing new, its latest report reflects a particularly cynical exploitation of human tragedy to further a transparent political agenda.
For decades, HRW has been obsessively singling out Israel, rejecting its legitimacy as a Jewish nation-state regardless of its policies or borders. Their intentions are clear when considering that the Law of Return, which was enacted in 1950 in the shadow of the Holocaust, is used as one of the arguments to accuse Israel of apartheid.
HRW’s report is part of a concerted NGO campaign, as documented by NGO Monitor, to use the term “apartheid” in order to lobby the International Criminal Court to open an investigation against Israel.
The international community is now repeating the claims HRW has made for 20 years in promoting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement campaigns against Israel and targeting companies that do business in Israel. Recently, HRW was active in (failed) BDS attacks targeting Airbnb and FIFA, as well as in lobbying intensively for the discriminatory UN BDS blacklist.
While HRW devotes ample space to demonizing Israel in its 200-page report, it makes no mention of the daily struggle that Israel faces against Palestinian terror groups such as Hamas.
Nor does it recognize the suffering inflicted on Palestinians at the hands of those same groups. Excusing these actions while at the same time holding Israel to a vastly different standard of conduct places HRW squarely in the camp of the likes of Hamas and Hezbollah, hardly beacons of human rights.
Perhaps this is due to the fact that the human rights of Palestinians are not, in fact, HRW’s main concern. If they were, one would expect HRW to take issue with the suffering of the Palestinian people under their own corrupt and violent leadership. But no such condemnation can be found in the report. Instead, the repeated use of the phrase “domination by Jewish Israelis” betrays the organization’s true colors.
HRW’s concern is not the violation of Palestinian human rights, but rather the autonomy and the very existence of a Jewish state. Indeed, in its report, HRW denies Israel’s legitimacy as a Jewish state and reduces all security policies to “demographic objectives.”
HRW’s unfounded accusations of apartheid are not only vitriolic; they are also demonstrably false. Israel is a vibrant and diverse society which affords full rights to its minorities. Arab, Muslim and Christian citizens can be found in the highest echelons of society. We see them in the High Court, in senior military positions, as members of parliament and as popular sports and entertainment figures. To characterize such a society as apartheid is not only inaccurate, but also cheapens the experiences of those who have lived under real apartheid regimes.
Let’s be clear. Those who truly want a better future for the people of this region and to put an end to human rights abuses like those which Hamas inflicts on Gaza, would do well to rise above ideological and personal attacks and focus on what really matters. By choosing instead to erase the victims of terror and blame Israel for the region’s tragedies and injustices, the officials of HRW become part of the problem, not part of the solution. We must all stand up and speak out against such misinformation, false accusations and demonization.

The writer is a member of Knesset from the New Hope Party. She formerly served as a member of the Knesset from Likud. She was the youngest member of Likud and the second-youngest member of the 20th Knesset.


Tags apartheid Sharren Haskel human rights watch
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by