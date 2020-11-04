The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

I no longer identify as 'pro-Israel,' and neither should you – opinion

By identifying under the label of “pro-Israel,” we have legitimized, albeit subconsciously, the idea that calling for the dismantling of the world’s only Jewish state is perfectly fine. It’s not.

By JOSH FELDMAN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 20:42
Israeli flag is seen. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israeli flag is seen.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
I went to a predominantly non-Jewish elementary school. Of the 50 children in my grade, only a handful were Jewish. Antisemitism was non-existent. In fact, neither our Jewish identity nor Israel were discussed outside of our weekly Jewish studies classes, which were conducted separately from other classmates. Bucking the trend at 12 years old, I gave a presentation to my class titled “The Arabs vs Israel.” I still laugh at that title today. Simple, right? These were two of the many blessings of childhood: ignorance and simplistic perspectives on issues.
The message to my classmates – many of whom were probably hearing the words “Israel” and “Arab” for the first time – was clear: you either support the Jewish state’s right to exist or you oppose it. In other words, you either fall into the “pro-Israel” or “anti-Israel” camp. While this dichotomy seems reasonable, our community’s adoption of a pro-Israel stance and widespread use of this term has had unintended and dangerous consequences.
Just like “pro-life” and “pro-guns,” the term “pro-Israel” suggests that something is up for debate. That “something” is Israel’s very existence. By identifying under the label of “pro-Israel,” we have legitimized, albeit subconsciously, the idea that calling for the dismantling of the world’s only Jewish state is perfectly fine. It’s not, and the language needs to change to reflect that.
As a religious Jew who wears a kippah and tzitzit, I stand out at university. It should come as no surprise, then, that I receive questions about Israel. What never ceases to amaze me, however, is that the question is always a variation of “what do you think of Israel” or “are you pro-Israel.” My question to them is: Why? Why are they not asking for my opinion on Israel’s settlement policies, or the situation in Gaza or the fact that the prime minister is on trial for corruption charges?
One could suggest that there is exceptional ignorance vis-à-vis Israel, and students lack the knowledge or confidence to raise specific issues. Whilst this is certainly true, I believe it has far more to do with our use of the “pro-Israel” label than students’ knowledge – or lack thereof – of the region. Lack of understanding of the political situation in the US does not prevent students from picking on US President Donald Trump for specific issues. Yet when conversation turns to Israel, time and again, it concerns Israel in its entirety. It behooves us to change the direction of that conversation, and we can start by changing our language.
Terms such as “pro-guns” and “pro-life” make perfect sense. They split us into distinct groups – those who oppose gun laws as strict as those in Australia, and those who oppose abortion. Not only is it the very issue itself that is up for debate, but there are legitimate positions on both sides.
So why should I accept the same language for Israel? By carrying the “pro-Israel” label, I bring Israel’s very existence into the same category as abortion and gun control. I’ve never met someone who is pro-America, pro-England or pro-Norway. Why? Because their legitimacy and right to exist are never questioned; that would be ludicrous. Yet since I was 12, I’ve placed that label on Israel.
This is not to say that criticizing Israeli governmental policies is beyond the pale. I am a harsh critic of many of the current government’s decisions, and I have no doubt I will be a critic of the next government too. Healthy criticism is vital in preventing a country from stifling itself in its own smug certainties. But when did criticism of individual policies equate to delegitimizing a country to the point where we question its right to exist?
By identifying as “pro-Israel,” we legitimize the idea that Israel itself is up for debate. For 72 years we have unknowingly been validating the anti-Israel movement. For 72 years our self-identification as “pro-Israel” has sent a subliminal message to those on neutral ground – the overwhelming majority of the public – that being anti-Israel is okay. After all, if there’s a pro-Israel movement, why can’t there be one that’s anti-Israel?
The idea of confessing to my university class that I’m “pro-Israel” fills me with dread, yet this is purely because I know that my identification with those two words creates an impression amongst others that calling to dismantle Israel – the dismantling of my people’s guarantee against another genocide – is a perfectly moral stance.
The next time I’m asked by a university classmate about Israel, I want it to be about a specific policy. But for that to happen, we must signal to the world that to oppose Israel in its entirety is an illegitimate, bigoted, antisemitic stance. Israeli governmental policies should be up for debate, not Israel’s existence as a Jewish state.
I’m not naive enough to think that this will scare away the virulently antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, but by reshaping the language of the debate toward Israeli governmental policies – rather than Israel as a whole – we can go a long way to creating a new mentality towards Israel.
Matti Friedman argues that Israel was “ground zero” for the woke culture pervading Western nations. It’s time to create a new ground zero for reshaping the language surrounding Israel.
I’m dropping the words “pro-Israel” from my vocabulary. You should, too.
The writer is an active member of the Melbourne Jewish community, and is involved in informal education.


Tags Donald Trump Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by