In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

The 1,700 coronavirus patients in Ashdod don’t know it, but they have one person to thank for their local hospital, which opened only in 2017. That man is Eric Samson, who made it possible for them to finally get high-quality medical treatment in their own city, bringing periphery and central Israel closer.The late Eric Samson, who passed away last week, is one of the unsung heroes of the Jewish people who may not live in Israel but work tirelessly to support the Jewish state in becoming a safe and secure nation state for the Jewish people. In recent years Eric, together with his loving wife and partner Sheila, spent more and more time here and made Israel their second home. I’m sure they were happy to see their vision come to life in many various aspects of our society. Eric was a people person. Coming from South Africa, he saw firsthand what racism and injustice can do. Being a Jew and a Zionist was and still is not easy in his country, a country not known for supporting Israel. But Eric did not care about politics; he cared about people. That’s why one of his closest friends was the long-time freedom fighter and then president, the late Nelson Mandela. The two became friends when Mandela was released from prison. Samson helped him carry out charity activities before Mandela became president, and later he joined the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and served on its board for two decades. That was Eric’s mission – to help those who need it the most. I met Eric and Sheila for the first time 10 years ago. He immediately stood out of the crowd and won me over with his unique combination of practical thinking with the ability to see the big picture and its intricate layers. While many in the philanthropic field choose one path to follow, Eric understood the importance of a holistic approach that makes an impact in many areas. Thanks to Eric, the hospitals he built in Ashdod and Ashkelon save lives and offer emergency treatment in one of Israel’s worst war-torn areas. Independence Hall in Tel Aviv, the birthplace of our nation, stands proud today and tells our nation’s story after years of being deserted. Children all over Israel receive a better education and families can enjoy nature and spend time in the numerous parks that he helped establish. In any direction you’ll look, you’ll see Eric’s fingerprints but not always see his name. That was Eric’s Zionism. The understanding that it’s not enough to have a Jewish State. One must nurture it and develop it. The realization that a society is only as strong as its weakest link and that by helping the weak, you help everyone. The commitment to invest in Israel and its future. The Jewish people lost a great leader and Sheila lost her life partner. Eric’s leadership was quiet but spoke volumes, gentle yet powerful, methodical yet impactful.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}We all should remember Eric Samson, but not in a sad way. We should celebrate his life, his achievements and his legacy. The author is chairman of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy and Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations.