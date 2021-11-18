The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ireland's hostility toward Israel rooted in its top leadership - opinion

A look at Ireland's "obsessive demonization of Israel."

By JACKIE GOODALL
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 06:38

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 06:43
Simon Coveney, Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister for Ireland (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Simon Coveney, Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister for Ireland
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
During Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s visit to Israel last week he made comments on how “frustrating” it is that Ireland is widely perceived by Israelis as the most anti-Israel country in the European Union. 
Frustrated Coveney may be, but he can hardly be surprised. It is not only Israelis who feel this way, but rather a growing diverse cross-section of Irish people who are increasingly frustrated by the obsessive desire to attack Israel and Zionism within our political and academic spaces, on our streets and elsewhere. 
As activist David Collier observed in his recent disturbing report, antisemitism in Ireland, "anti-Jewish racism in Ireland spreads within the corridors of power and unlike in the UK or US, appears to be as much driven from the top down as the reverse."
Author Jackie Goodall (Credit: Courtesy)Author Jackie Goodall (Credit: Courtesy)

The obsessive demonization of Israel, made clear during a May parliamentary debate on a motion proposed by the notoriously anti-Israel Sinn Féin party and supported by the Catholic charity Trócaire, Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), Sadaka and Christian Aid , has nothing do with concern for the welfare of ordinary Palestinians. Indeed, no references were made to the plight of Palestinians under Hamas rule, Fatah's violation of Palestinian human rights, Hamas persecution of LGBTQ Palestinians, military training of children, or the encouragement of martyrdom. 
Rather, the wholesale demonization of Israel included the perpetuation of a centuries-old libel against the Jewish people when it was claimed that Israel “strives to promote and perpetuate Jewish supremacy in the entire area between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea."
The outrageous charge was repeated in October by Catherine Connolly TD, who asked Coveney if  “by indicating support for the Jewish character of the Israeli state agrees with [Israel’s] attempts to accomplish Jewish supremacy.” 
Perhaps the horrific examples in Collier’s report would be confined to the extreme fringes of our society, if Ireland wasn’t so obsessively anti-Israel, didn’t give out mixed messages, and didn’t fraternize with terrorists in suits as in the case of Niall Collins TD. 
Collins is a former opposition spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Trade and vocal supporter of the discriminatory and illegal Irish "Occupied Territories Bill’," which ultimately failed because it breached EU law. 
As Israeli scholar Dr. Einat Wilf pointed out recently: “When I see how words like genocide, ethnic cleansing, social justice and Zionism become so distorted against Jews as to become ominously unrecognizable, I comprehend how ancient libels could spread in societies to create mass hysteria – and ultimately mass violence against Jews.”
When it comes to slandering the Jewish state, no people’s history or struggles with subjugation are off-limits, and Ireland is no exception. The drawing of parallels between Ireland’s historic oppression by Britain as well as the evoking of a ‘shared struggle’ narrative between Palestinian and Irish Republican hunger strikers, are constantly evoked by those who wish to demonize Israel. It should be recognized that these comparisons are deeply offensive to many Irish people. 
If Coveney is really concerned and frustrated that Ireland is perceived by Israeli’s as being the most anti-Israel country in the EU, then maybe its time the Irish government takes real steps to create change, such as adopting the internationally recognized IHRA working definition of antisemitism. A definition that has already been adopted by many countries around the world and would show that Ireland and Coveney are serious about confronting antisemitism and antizionism.
The author is founder and executive director of the Ireland Israel Alliance, a Dublin-based NGO formed in 2018. This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Adam Milstein.


Tags ireland Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by