The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East?- Opinion

Last year, Bahrain Foreign Minister came to Ben-Gurion Airport, where he was greeted by his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. His visit was “a strategic start to enhancing joint cooperation."

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 11, 2021 20:38
THE FLAGS of the US, Israel, UAE and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City last September. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
THE FLAGS of the US, Israel, UAE and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City last September.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Iranian nuclear deal has instigated “more  extremism in many different regions across the Middle East,” Bahrain Undersecretary for International Relations at the Foreign Ministry Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said in Jerusalem on Sunday. It was one of the many statements he made during a four-day visit to Israel, an important landmark in Israel-Bahrain relations.
Bahrain was a key country that helped push for the Abraham Accords. Although it announced it would join only after the United Arab Emirates and Israel made the historic announcement a year ago, Bahrain had often been supportive of coexistence behind the scenes.
In Warsaw in February 2019, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said the country would “eventually” establish diplomatic ties with Israel.
Bahrain agreed to host one of the summits that the Trump administration intended to push in its peace plan with the Palestinians, and Israel Football Association officials went to Bahrain for an event in 2017.
At the same time, the King Hamad Global Center, a world leader in promoting religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence, has been keen on pushing coexistence in the region, including in working with Israeli institutions. It is in this context that Bahrain’s warmth toward Israel has grown, and it underpins the unique relationship with Manama.
It should also be noted that Bahrain has a small and historic Jewish community. Ambassador Houda Nonoo, who is Jewish, was the Bahraini ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2013. She has been active in promoting coexistence with the Jewish community in Bahrain and showcased the recently-renovated House of Ten Commandments synagogue in April.
Last year, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani came to Ben-Gurion Airport, where he was greeted by his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. His visit was “a strategic start to enhancing joint cooperation,” he said. 
“The Middle East has witnessed conflicts and instability over the past decades. The time has come for us to pursue other policies to reach a comprehensive solution.”
Now, Bahrain’s Undersecretary for International Relations at the Foreign Ministry is reinforcing this sense of unity on regional issues. He has said the Iran Deal of 2015 “fueled crises across the Middle East.” He signed an agreement with the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. The deputy foreign minister also visited organizations from Israeli civil society, universities and research institutes to enhance ties between Israel and Bahrain. He went scuba diving with Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, a rare example of shared recreational activity intersecting with diplomacy.
Of key importance was a meeting he held with the head of IDF’s Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, who is also Israel’s point person for confronting Iran within the military. The meeting focused on “the desire to strengthen security ties between the countries,” according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. “Following the discussion, a strategic panel was held that focused on both common challenges and opportunities in the region for Israel and Bahrain.”
The exciting and important visit is part of a series of positive developments for the Abraham Accords that have been good for the Middle East, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at a virtual conference of the Aspen Security Forum last week. An example was Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to Morocco this week.
Taken together – the Lapid trip, the comments from Riyadh, and the Bahrain multi-day visit – they showcase the strength of the peace agreements in the region a year after the UAE and Israel announced they would normalize relations.
There is more to do on key issues. The Saudis want to see more progress on the Palestinian front, for instance, and they have not normalized ties with Israel. The Iranian threat is growing, as evidenced by the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman. However, the current trend with Bahrain shows how Manama’s role has been key and should be heralded.


Tags Israel morocco Middle East bahrain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East?- Opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by