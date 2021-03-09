The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel-Arab normalization brings new golden era for Middle East - opinion

With the landmark Abraham Accords we see our positive vision becoming a reality.

By DANNY DANON  
MARCH 9, 2021 21:41
THE FLAGS of the US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain are projected on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City in September. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE FLAGS of the US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain are projected on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City in September.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 I flew to the United Arab Emirates a few years ago in my role as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The visit required the highest levels of concealment and coordination. The time in my calendar was scheduled but I purposefully did not include any details. My own assistant didn’t know where I was located. Indeed, until a few months ago, dialogues and visits between Israeli and Arab officials were shrouded in complete secrecy. This was the norm during my five-year tenure at the UN. Yet, despite these covert conditions, my Arab counterparts and I worked together closely behind the scenes and many such undercover encounters occurred.
Each meeting for me was a step toward our joint future relationship. I worked hard to ensure that our discussions centered on real, honest and substantial issues. Our collective efforts assisted in moving the diplomatic needle and establishing the early stages of the normalization agreements we are witnessing today. After many years of hard work behind the scenes, it is incredible to see the agreements flourishing in the public eye and with the recognition deserving of our special relationship.
The UAE set in motion many firsts with the signing of the Abraham Accords. It was the first Persian Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel. It was also the first country to make peace with Israel since the agreements with Egypt more than 40 years ago, and with Jordan over a quarter-century ago. Since this signing, we see a new era of collaboration for the wider Middle East being ushered in as more countries widen the circle of peace. 
The unprecedented and forward-thinking agreements will catapult our countries and the region to greater heights in business, travel, tourism, security, diplomacy and technology. Tourism, for instance, has literally taken to the skies as we launched 14 flights a week from Tel Aviv to the UAE, shortly set to increase to 28. Israel warmly welcomed tourists from the Emirates, and Israelis were equally delighted to visit and get to know the UAE, as we have similarly enjoyed visiting our friends in Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.
In the educational sphere, the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi signed a memorandum of understanding that will leverage both countries’ expertise, and that aims to share knowledge in the hope of advancing solutions to pressing world challenges. Similarly, there have been many synergies in the areas of agriculture, energy and infrastructure. We have already seen the signing with our peace partners of several additional agreements in finance, investment, telecommunications, health and water. We are certain to see many more in the coming weeks and months.
The signatories of these new agreements share a vision for a peaceful, secure, connected Middle East that heralds new relations and collaborations. With the landmark Abraham Accords we see our positive vision becoming a reality. Despite this welcome news, we must not let ourselves get too comfortable or complacent. Dreams are possible, but so are nightmares. 
Iran’s dangerous radical approach is the region’s nightmare. We must work to develop the young peace accords and fulfil our dreams, but we must always stay alert and suppress forces that are threatening that tranquility. We must never allow the antithesis of our dream – the murderous Iranian vision – to become a reality.
President Joe Biden stated in response to the normalization that we must “challenge other nations to keep pace, and work to leverage these growing ties.” This is precisely what Israel intends to do. My hope is that joint ventures between our countries, and indeed between all the current and future partners of the Abraham Accords, will continue to develop and bear fruit. These new relationships are undeniably worthy of celebration. They signal positive enhancements for our countries and for the future peace, prosperity and stability of the region.
The writer served as Israel’s 17th permanent representative to the United Nations, as science and technology minister, and as deputy minister of defense. He is currently chairman of the World Likud.


Tags United Arab Emirates Middle East normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by