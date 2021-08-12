Israel is on the wrong side of the US-China fight

When Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flies to Washington in the coming weeks – a final date has not yet been set – he will meet a president who is riding high and ready to face off against America’s greatest adversary.

That adversary is not Iran, Islamic terrorism in the Middle East, or even Vladimir Putin’s Russia. It is China, and Israel is on the wrong side of those battle lines.

Bennett should bear this in mind, because while he will be entering the Oval Office hoping to secure security commitments on Iran and Syria, President Joe Biden and his senior staff are looking for Israel to cut back on its relationship with China. They will be happy to talk about Iran, the Palestinians, and retaining the IDF’s qualitative military edge, but they also want secure commitments about China.

“We need to wake up,” one top government official said this week.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

That is the prism through which one should view the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Biden pushed through the Senate this week. Yes, it will upgrade America’s deteriorating roads and bridges and fund new broadband initiatives; but it will also help the US remain in competition with China, which has been beating the West’s investments in infrastructure for years. As Biden warned a group of senators in February about Beijing: “If we don’t get moving, they are going to eat our lunch.”

While some see Biden just continuing Donald Trump’s anti-China policy, the new president seems to be led by a clear strategy and not just statements. He is working to undermine Beijing on multiple fronts – sanctions, advisories against doing business in Hong Kong, and openly accusing China’s Ministry of State Security of launching cyberattacks against the West.

Israel received a taste of that cyber threat this week when the international cybersecurity company FireEye announced that China had hacked dozens of public and private Israeli tech and infrastructure companies as part of a plan to steal technology and information.

This is the same China that has been eating Israel’s infrastructure for the last decade. Ports, power stations, bridges, tunnels and more have all been built by China. All indications are that Biden will bring this up with Bennett when the two meet. Some in Israel’s government have recommended convening the security cabinet to discuss the issue. It is that important.

While Trump officials tried to move the previous government to crack down on Chinese investments in Israel, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not do much except buy time, with the establishment of a weak oversight mechanism in 2019 that officials admit is impotent. The Americans have noticed too, and want to see tougher action.

Which brings us to the delay in announcing which construction companies won the tender to build the Tel Aviv light rail’s new Green and Purple Lines. NTA, the government-funded company responsible for the design and construction of the transit system – which is run by former Prisons Service officer Haim Glick – has been dragging its feet in making a final decision.

(Officially, NTA Spokesman Avi First claimed on Thursday that the company was waiting for the Finance Ministry to allow it to open the envelopes. Asked about the claim, Finance Ministry Spokesperson Lilach Weissman, who represents Dir.-Gen. Ram Belinkov who also serves as the chairman of NTA, refused to respond).

The delay in announcing the winner makes diplomatic sense for Israel, if the tender has been won by the China Railway Construction Company (CRCC), a member of one of the groups competing for the multi-billion-dollar deal.

CRCC is well-known in Israel, and has worked here for years. One of its subsidiaries, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC), dug the Gilon Tunnel in the North in 2014 at a cost of about $200m, worked as a subcontractor on the Carmel Tunnel project for about $150m. in 2010, and for the last couple of years has been working on the Tel Aviv light rail’s Red Line to the tune of $500m.

Biden issued an executive order in June banning these companies from receiving any US investment, due to suspected ties to the Chinese defense industry. So Americans cannot do business with the CRCC, but Israel seems to think that it can.

The winner of the tender was originally scheduled to be announced in June. Some industry experts have speculated that Bennett wants to delay the announcement until after his meeting with Biden.

If that is his strategy, the prime minister might want to rethink it. Yes, once the tender winner is announced it is almost impossible to annul the decision. But Bennett would be wise to avoid the NTA announcing that CRCC has won the tender just a few weeks after he returns from giving assurances in Washington that he will cut back Israel’s ties with China. That will only cause Israel greater trouble.

Whatever the case, Israel needs to tread carefully in the years to come. America is going up against China with all of its economic prowess. Israel won’t be able to say that it didn’t know.

The new government in Jerusalem is not to blame for the outbreak of the Delta variant and the dramatic influx in infection rates. That all started under the previous government.

Nevertheless, it seems like ever since this new government came into office, it is lacking a strategy on how to combat this new wave. Instead of rolling out a plan and explaining to the public its rationale, ministers prefer to repeatedly threaten a lockdown over the upcoming holiday season – as if that threat will get Israelis to comply.

It won’t. Israelis are not going to follow rules because of threats of a lockdown that they will anyhow ignore. Simply recall the third lockdown in January, when Israelis displayed apathy from the moment it was declared.

Take the “Green Pass,” the certificate that is supposed to allow the vaccinated and recovered to enter public spaces. It went into effect earlier this year after the successful vaccination campaign, and then was phased out after infection numbers dropped dramatically. But when those numbers returned, the government hesitated on what to do – instead of being decisive and reinstating the Green Pass, it did so in piecemeal.

This is what the government continually does. Every few days it rolls out new restrictions and rules, which no one remembers since they change so frequently: one day you are allowed 1,000 people at an event, and the next day it is 500. One day kids can go everywhere, and the next day they can’t. It’s impossible to follow.

Another example: school classroom regulations that were approved by Bennett on Sunday. Under the plan, if a child is found infected, instead of sending the whole class into quarantine, each student will take a rapid test every day for seven days. If they are negative, they can continue going to school.

What’s the problem? On Thursday, Yediot Aharonot reported that the Education Ministry believes at least 30% of parents are going to lie and forge their child’s test results so they can continue sending them to school. That is a huge number, illustrating the major lack of trust between Israelis and their government. Threats won’t work to bridge that rift. Indeed, they will do the opposite.

What the government seems to be attempting is to find a way to balance keeping the economy open while allowing life to proceed alongside the pandemic. Is this possible? We don’t know for sure, but what we do know is that a clear strategy has yet to be presented.

How about this for a change: speak to the public and explain what it is you are trying to do and how you plan to achieve it. Scaring people into vaccinating by threatening a lockdown that they anyhow won’t keep will not work.

And here is another step worth considering: build trust. There are several ways to do this. One is for ministers to take their roles seriously. When the media reports that the finance and foreign ministers don’t attend corona cabinet meetings, what message does that send? Citizens will then legitimately ask: if ministers don’t take the virus seriously, why should they?

And then there are comments like the one made earlier this week by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who said that the government has made a decision to live alongside corona. “We have to know how to accept severe cases and also to accept deaths because this is a pandemic, and in a pandemic people die,” she said on the evening news.

Shaked was not necessarily wrong. People do tragically die during pandemics no matter what steps a government takes. Shaked’s mistake was the off-cuff way she made the comment, and how it came out as if that alone is the strategy: accepting that there will be dead and seriously ill. That there is nothing people can do.

When it comes to the battle against COVID, this government has a serious trust deficit. It is time to start speaking openly and honestly with the public.