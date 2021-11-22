The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel must back democratic Ethiopian gov’t - opinion

Israel, as a friendly nation, continues to be a staunch supporter of peace and stability in Ethiopia. 

By FASIL LEGESSE
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 21:17
FATUMA HUSSEIN, 65, sits in a shelter with family at a camp for the internally displaced due to the fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), last month in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. (photo credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)
FATUMA HUSSEIN, 65, sits in a shelter with family at a camp for the internally displaced due to the fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), last month in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.
(photo credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)
The historical relationship between Ethiopia and Israel goes back to biblical times. It is very common to hear Ethiopian elders routinely pray for the well-being of Israel in their early morning prayers. We have deep historical and spiritual people-to-people relations. 
In the past year, Ethiopia has been going through difficult times. In light of the relations between the two countries, it is time for Israel to stand with Ethiopia. 
I interviewed Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee who is working to bring all Ethiopians in the diaspora together for joint action to support Ethiopia by bringing the truth to the fore. Over the last few weeks we are witnessing a concerted media campaign against Ethiopia by renown media outlets such as BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera (English), Reuters and AP among others. These mainstream media giants have relentlessly been engaged in circulating fake news with regard to the situation in Ethiopia. 
In the face of this violent and brutal campaign, Ethiopia needs the support of its long-time friends and allies – none more so than Israel. The two nations have a historical partnership and links which transcend politics, based on cultural and spiritual legacy. Israel, as a friendly nation, continues to be a staunch supporter of peace and stability in Ethiopia. 
We believe that the relationship could be enhanced at this time. As Ethiopia is passing through challenging times at the hands of an insurgency group whose focus is destabilizing the nation and committing illegal acts of violence, we Ethiopian Israelis believe Israel must engage with and support the legitimate and democratically-elected government, not only by providing military assistance when needed, but also political backing at all levels. 
ETHIOPIANS ATTEND a pro-government rally to denounce what the organizers say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Western countries’ interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, earlier this week. (credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)ETHIOPIANS ATTEND a pro-government rally to denounce what the organizers say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Western countries’ interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, earlier this week. (credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)
In the context of the looming crisis, the loss of life and the types of crimes committed by the terrorist forces are disturbing. For us in Israel, it is troubling to hear that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is working to wipe out the Amhara people. Not only does the TPLF’s continuing campaign of aggression threaten the stability of Ethiopia, it also threatens the lives of Ethiopian Jews from the region. 
The TPLF have been attacking the people in the adjacent regions of Afar and Amhara since July. As verified by Amnesty International, many women were raped at gunpoint, people were robbed, and subjected to physical assaults by TPLF fighters, who also destroyed and looted medical facilities and schools in these regions.
THE INTERNATIONAL community needs to condemn these criminal acts. Mesfin said that for over a year Ethiopians has been suffering from terrorist attacks. Yet the international community is still failing to condemn the atrocities of the (TPLF) which began its reign of terror by attacking Ethiopian government forces and continues the violence to this very day. 
Responding to the calls from international partners, the Ethiopian government declared a ceasefire and withdrew forces from the region. On the other hand, the TPLF rejected the democratically-elected government’s offer of a ceasefire, and continues committing what Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard described as, “despicable acts… that amount to war crimes, and potentially crimes against humanity.”
Just this month, Amnesty International published a report highlighting the testimony of 16 women from small towns in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. If this type of violence is allowed to spread further and those responsible aren’t brought to justice, more innocent lives will be harmed.
When there were allegations of human rights abuses last year, there were calls from the US, UN and EU to conduct an inquiry on the perpetrators. The Ethiopian government agreed to a joint investigation by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Council. The report on the joint investigation has been presented to the UN and it was accepted by major countries, including at the UN and in the EU. 
It is high time for all partners to support the cause of Ethiopia. Ethiopia needs Israel’s help to highlight the atrocities being committed by the TPLF and call for punishment of the group’s leadership. 
The international community seems to have forgotten that the TPLF was a brutal dictatorship that controlled Ethiopia with an iron grip for nearly 28 years. Mesfin said that “If the US administration continues the pressure on the Ethiopian government and fails to stop the TPLF from destabilizing the country, there will dire consequences.”
He also accentuates his sincere hope that “Ethiopia’s historic allies, like Israel, help the country avoid this fate. It is time to stop them and consider targeted sanctions against the TPLF leadership – many of whom have foreign assets and capital.” 
The people of Ethiopia and the diaspora across the world do not want a return to those dark days. As the chairperson of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee noted, “many members of the Ethiopian diaspora want to see the TPLF stopped and a show of international support, particularly from a long-time ally, is vital for the Ethiopian government at this time.” 
The writer is a social activist and owner of the Ethiopian-Israeli IETV channel, the only such media outlet for the Ethiopian community in Israel.


Tags ethiopia democracy Ethiopian-Israeli Tigray
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by