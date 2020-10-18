The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israeli Arabs should support the Israel-UAE peace plan -opinion

Not even one member of the party that represents the Arab minority in Israel thought that establishing ties with an Arab country is a cause worth supporting.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 20:52
Joint List MK Iman Yassin Khatib, the first lawmaker in Israel’s history to wear a hijab, takes a selfie with a friend in Nazareth on March 5 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Joint List MK Iman Yassin Khatib, the first lawmaker in Israel’s history to wear a hijab, takes a selfie with a friend in Nazareth on March 5
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
After passing all the hurdles, and over a month after it was signed in a celebratory ceremony at the White House, the Knesset approved the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates with an overwhelming 83-13 majority last Thursday.
Who are the 13 MKs who opposed the deal? They are the 13 members of the Joint List.
Not even one member of the party that represents the Arab minority in Israel thought that establishing ties with an Arab country is a cause worth supporting. Why? The party said in a press release that it would not support the agreement because its introduction mentioned Donald Trump’s peace deal.
“This deal is an element in a clear plan to abolish the rights of the Palestinian people,” read the Joint List statement. “The goal of the plan is to solidify the occupation and the settlements, and mostly – to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital.
“We support a just, genuine and comprehensive peace, as is expressed in the Arab Peace Initiative, which is based on peace and normalization in return for ending the occupation and the Palestinian question and not the other way around,” the statement concluded.
Putting aside that there is a group of politicians who oppose genuine peace in the region; it seems that the Joint List is not only getting the entire story wrong, it also tries – with all its resources – to revive a reality that died a long time ago.
The Middle East is changing, and so, too, has the manner that other countries in the region deal with Israel. If the Saudi peace initiative once seemed like the only way for Israel to pave its road to recognition by other countries in the region, the rise of Iran and Turkey – alongside the Arab Spring – has flipped the table and made Israel into a desirable partner for moderate Islamic countries.
The Joint List wants to keep Israel as an isolated country that begs for attention and which must make painful concessions to a people that doesn’t seem to evolve and stretch out its hand for peace.
This adds to a long line of controversial diplomatic positions that the Arab parties in Israel have taken along the way. Among these expressions is a 2016 Hadash endorsement of Syrian President Bashar Assad – even after his horrific slaughter of innocent people was already known to the world. In 2016, Hadash and Balad published a condemnation of the Gulf states and the Arab League after they declared Hezbollah a terror organization.
Obviously, the Joint List is entitled to hold independent opinions and to vote and release announcements freely like any other party in a democratic system.
But one must wonder are the motives behind their positions? In reality, the deal with the UAE stopped the plan to annex parts of the West Bank – a move that could have harmed the Palestinians, which the party claims to represent – and created unprecedented opportunities for the Arab citizens of Israel, the actual constituency of the Joint List.
The Arabs, who speak the language and understand the Gulf’s culture from within, would be the group that could benefit the most from this deal, including spearheading the teams that establish economic ties between the two countries.
It seems that the Joint List, or at least parts of it, has been undergoing major changes over the past few years. If it was once vocal mainly around diplomatic issues and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it now focuses more on domestic issues – like police brutality, fighting the novel coronavirus and civil equality for Arab Israelis. It also proved that it can recommend a candidate to form a government if he or she meets their terms – a move it had avoided for years.
Perhaps this trend to pragmatism should also penetrate into the diplomatic sphere.
It was once said that Arab Israelis could be a bridge between Jews and the rest of the Middle East.
We can only hope to see these changes sooner than later.


Tags Israeli Arabs Knesset Middle East Joint List Israel-UAE peace agreement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli Arabs should support the Israel-UAE peace plan -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by