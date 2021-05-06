The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's government needs to head in a new direction - opinion

There is no doubt that if this government comes together, it will be something never seen before in Israel. And it will be hard to manage, with daily political fires and crises.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
MAY 6, 2021 19:51
THE GHARBADIAN house on Emek Refaim Street in Jerusalem. What happened to them? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
THE GHARBADIAN house on Emek Refaim Street in Jerusalem. What happened to them?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 On paper it sounds like a beautiful idea, exactly what the country needs: a government of parties across the political spectrum, from the Left, the Right and the Center.
After two years of political upheaval and mudslinging, it also feels exactly what the doctor prescribed: a government focusing on what connects us, not what divides us.
After the 2013 election brought Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid into the government, the two spoke often about the 70/30 equation between them: 70% of the issues they agreed on, 30% they disagreed on, but they would consciously focus on the 70%.
For a while it even worked, because in essence it is true. Most of us, whether we vote Right or Left, agree on most of the big issues facing this country. We want security, safety and prosperity. We want Iran to be stopped from getting a nuclear weapon. We want peace with the Palestinians. And we want someone responsible to manage the ongoing health and economic crisis brought on by corona.
When do the problems arise? When you start to drill down into the details.
Yes, Iran is a threat, but differences will arise when deciding on how to confront the Biden administration when it reenters the Iran deal. Peace with the Palestinians sounds nice on paper, but there are fundamental differences whether that peace is achieved through strength and annexation or appeasement and withdrawals. And even on the economy there is a collision of worldviews, with Meretz on the Left promoting socialist values, and Yamina on the Right supporting capitalist ideals.
This is where true leadership is needed. Will all the sides keep their eye on the true objective and overcome their differences, or will they get stuck on the details that divide them?
Most people in this country – even if they are ideologically opposed to such a kaleidoscope government – know that what is needed right now is a manager, not a politician. Leadership that can steer the country out of the pit in which it has been stuck for the past two years.
CAN BENNETT and Lapid do it? We will find out in the weeks ahead, but based on their performance since the March 23 election, there is reason to be optimistic.
Lapid did what he said he would: put aside his ego and maneuver smartly in the post-election turmoil, to the point that he has now been given the presidential mandate to form a government. He has shown a maturity rarely seen on the Israeli political stage, and it is refreshing.
Bennett has also exhibited leadership that some believed he didn’t have in him. He originally sided after the election with Benjamin Netanyahu, but at the same time declared over and over that he would also talk with Lapid. Every door, he said, would be open.
He met Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, made concessions on his own ideological interests, and spoke of the need for the country to come together and prevent a fifth election because of personality politics games being played.
Does this mean they will succeed? Hardly. Netanyahu could succeed in peeling away members of Bennett’s party – he is already trying – and left-wing parties like Labor and Meretz could make demands that Yamina and New Hope will not be able to accept.
The real question is what do we the people want. There is no doubt that if this government comes together, it will be something never seen before in Israel. And it will be hard to manage, with daily political fires and crises.
But maybe that is what this country needs to move forward.
Maybe, in some way, Israel is moving beyond the polarization and division that has afflicted it for the last few years. Maybe what seems like an impossible government – that coalition of Left, Right and Center – is what the country requires to reset itself after so much political conflict and so much fighting.
When Netanyahu slams this coalition being negotiated as “dangerous” and “left-wing,” he is promoting the very ideas that created the impasse of the last two years. He is fostering more division among Israelis.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
***
In 1997, a few years after my family made aliyah, we moved to a new apartment in Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood. It was an old Arab structure, built sometime in the beginning of the 20th century, and now home to 10 apartments.
One day, when my mother returned from work, there was a small group of people standing outside the building taking pictures. My mother asked if they needed help. In perfect English, they explained that their family used to live in the building and they had come to see it. Where were they from? Jordan? Lebanon? The US? We never learned.
I was reminded of this recently while on a walk through the German Colony and Katamon neighborhoods, when I saw new blue signs drilled onto old landmark buildings. Placed there by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority (JDA), they explained the stories behind the stones in just a few short sentences in Hebrew, English and Arabic.
The above picture is a home on Emek Refaim Street built in 1922 by the Gharbadian family. Between 1938 and 1944, Mustafa al-Khalidi, the last Palestinian mayor of Jerusalem, rented the second floor.
Across the street is another sign for the Jakaman House, a building erected in 1925 for residence and commerce. Inscribed above the doorway in Arabic is the saying: “Property belongs to God the One, the Subduer.”
What struck me about the signs – scattered throughout Jerusalem on buildings selected by the JDA together with the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel – is that they tell the stories straight.
No one, for example, forced the JDA or the council to put up the signs, and no one told them what buildings to choose. As Dudu Uziel, head of the project, explained to me this week, the buildings were all chosen independently.
“There is nothing political here,” he said. “We are not promoting an agenda. We are being as objective as possible.”
It shows. Other countries might have preferred to hide the past of the buildings that line their streets. They might have preferred to focus on the present and future and not dwell on what once was – especially when that past can raise controversy.
What happened, for example, to the Arabs who left those homes? What happened to the Gharbadians? Were they evicted? Did they leave voluntarily? That is for historians to argue about.
The JDA deserves credit for telling it straight. I might be wrong, but signs like this – in a country like ours so divided along Right-Left narratives over the Palestinians – is not something we should take for granted.
Besides recalling my mother’s 1997 encounter, the signs also reminded me of the famous saying in Pirkei Avot: “Know from where you come, and where you are going.”
Recognizing the past, our sages were teaching us, is essential to understanding the future. That saying and those signs are an important reminder on this Jerusalem Day when we consider the future of our modern capital city, roiled again just recently in Jewish-Arab violence.
They make us recall what once was, while thinking about the type of city and existence we still wish to create.
We cannot change the past, but we can always use it to improve the future.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield

Remembering the Kent State massacre, 51 years later - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin

Palestinian elections and the unknown road ahead - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by