The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jordan's 100th birthday: Centenary of the ‘most unstable’ state - opinion

Despite periodic claims of Jordan’s instability and concerns about its collapse, the kingdom has not only survived 100 years, but is considered one of the most stable states in the Middle East.

By ELIE PODEH, RONEN YITZHAK  
APRIL 21, 2021 20:50
JORDAN’S KING Abdullah II and members of the royal family pray at tombs of royalty in the Raghdan Palace in Amman earlier this month. (photo credit: JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE/REUTERS)
JORDAN’S KING Abdullah II and members of the royal family pray at tombs of royalty in the Raghdan Palace in Amman earlier this month.
(photo credit: JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE/REUTERS)
 “Jordan is an artificial state with no future,” then-prime minister David Ben-Gurion declared shortly before the 1956 Suez Canal War. His assessment was echoed by Western intelligence agencies. However, despite periodic claims of Jordan’s instability and concerns about its collapse, the kingdom has not only survived, on April 11 it marked its centenary and is considered one of the most stable states in the Middle East.
Jordan’s 1921 founding under Abdullah was a result of the political alliance forged on the eve of World War I between the Hashemite family of Hejaz (now part of Saudi Arabia) and representatives of the British Empire. In 1916, the Hashemite family led the Arab Rebellion against the Ottoman Empire in return for a British promise to establish an Arab state in the Middle East.
While the rebellion was not overly successful, Britain rewarded the Hashemite family handsomely: Abdullah was named ruler of Transjordan while his younger brother Faisal was named King of Iraq, which he ruled until his death in 1933. Thus, Britain established two artificial territorial entities ruled by non-native monarchs.
The “Hashemite arrangement,” as many dubbed it, was a convenient and relatively inexpensive way for the British to rule the region through Arab allies. The British alliance with Abdullah lasted throughout his 30-year reign, during which not only was Transjordan established and severed from Palestine in 1922, becoming a separate political entity, but it became a distinctly pro-British state to the extent that some called it a British protectorate for all intents and purposes.
Abdullah developed the state and its institutions, but above all sought to expand its borders to include both banks of the Jordan River. During Israel’s 1948 War of Independence, he took control of east Jerusalem and the West Bank, annexing them to Jordan in April 1950. However, his political ambitions cost him his life; in July 1951, King Abdullah was shot dead at al-Aqsa Mosque by a Palestinian assassin.
Abdullah was succeeded by his grandson Hussein (following a brief transition under his father, Talal, who was forced to abdicate due to his mental state). Jordan’s close links to the West enabled Hussein to deal effectively with domestic and external subversion. The public and clandestine aid Jordan received, from Israel too, thwarted coup attempts and exposed plots to unseat Hussein.
Throughout his 46-year reign, King Hussein guarded the kingdom’s stability against all odds. He prevented the entrenchment of the PLO, expelling it from Jordan in a violent 1970 clash (known as “Black September”) with Israeli and American help. He nurtured relations with the US and the West and clandestine ties with Israel, which evolved into a landmark 1994 peace agreement following the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians.
JORDAN HAS hosted refugees from the region throughout its history; initially Palestinian, then Iraqi, Syrian, Lebanese and others. Western estimates put the number over the past decade at 1.5 million, a world record in terms of population ratio.
Many migrant workers also arrived in the kingdom from Egypt, Morocco, India and the Philippines, but despite the demographic shifts and rapid population growth (that brought the Palestinians down to 50% of the population), Jordan’s political stability remained intact. Contrary to pervasive past opinion, the Palestinians are integrated into the economy and do not pose a threat to the regime’s stability.
The question of Jordan’s survivability remains intriguing, especially given its stability even as other Arab states, such as Syria, Egypt and Iraq, were undergoing military coups and revolutions. In addition to the foreign military and economic aid it receives, the religious legitimacy of the Hashemites is a decisive factor in the regime’s survivability, stemming as it does from their ancestry as descendants of the Prophet Mohammed. These roots also explain Jordan’s role in Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif in accordance with the peace agreement with Israel. Severing Jordan’s link with Jerusalem could undoubtedly undermine the kingdom’s stability.
The Hashemite family’s historic role in raising the flag of Arab nationalism during World War I is also significant. In fact, the family’s role in Arab nationalism is the overriding historic narrative of the Kingdom, annually studied and celebrated in Jordan.
One hundred years on, and especially following the Arab Spring, Jordan is doing well compared to other Arab states. Indeed, according to international indexes, it is currently more stable and secure than most of its neighbors in the Middle East. It is relatively liberal and free; its residents enjoy more rights than those of other Arab states. Only one person was killed in the kingdom during the Arab Spring protests, attesting to the restraint of security forces.
Ethnic and religious minorities are also highly integrated in politics and business life, and Jordan is ranked relatively low on the global corruption index compared to most states in the region.
News of Prince Hamzah’s detention and of alleged coup plans against King Abdullah II have overshadowed the centennial celebrations, conveying a sense of fragility, but a sober historic perspective upholds the validity of the centenary logo, “100 years to the Jordanian state... the march continues.”
However, the Hashemites will have to keep heeding public opinion and remain vigilant to external threats. Jordan’s continued stability under the Hashemites is of paramount importance to Israel, which often seems insufficiently committed to preserving this alliance.
Prof. Elie Podeh teaches at the Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies Department of Hebrew University OF Jerusalem. Prof. Ronen Yitzhak is head of Middle Eastern Studies at Western Galilee College.


Tags Jordan history hashemite Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop fearing every new coronavirus variant - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by