The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Learning from Abraham’s mission: Tune out financial conformity - opinion

Sit down with an adviser and start figuring out your very own goals and needs, and create an investment plan that’s specific to your situation.

By AARON KATSMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 20:30
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
“I think we’re going to the moon because it’s in the nature of the human being to face challenges. It’s by the nature of his deep inner soul... we’re required to do these things just as salmon swim upstream.” – Neil Armstrong
A few weeks ago we were sitting around the table and my older kids started to grill me about why we have certain religious practices that others don’t have. “No one else does these things so why do we have to” was the general attack. I explained that certain customs we have have been passed down through multiple generations and we should keep the chain alive and other practices are to be found easily in the Shulchan Aruch (Code of Jewish Law) and it’s not my problem that not everyone knows the law. Not sure those answers were good enough to defeat the cry of “why can’t we just be like everyone else!”
This week was another stellar week for Israeli hi-tech. Numerous articles reported on huge investments into Israeli start-ups. Somehow those headlines plus the conversation with my kids reminded me of a navigation game in Old Jaffa that we participated in a few years ago. As part of the navigation challenge we were asked questions about Israel. One of the questions was “True or false: Israel is the world’s largest hi-tech center?” My kids wrote true and when I asked them why, they said because they always hear about Start-up Nation, and all the cool things going on with Israeli ingenuity so Israel must lead the world. When their cellphones showed a big red “X” they were shocked. I asked them if they had ever heard of Silicon Valley?
Too often, people just accept certain mantras as truth, without ever questioning the logic behind them. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, of blessed memory, in a piece titled “The Courage Not to Conform” wrote: “Leaders lead. That does not mean to say that they do not follow. But what they follow is different from what most people follow. They don’t conform for the sake of conforming. They don’t do what others do merely because others are doing it. They follow an inner voice, a call. They have a vision, not of what is, but of what might be. They think outside the box. They march to a different tune. Never was this more dramatically signaled than in the first words of God to Abraham, the words that set Jewish history in motion: ‘Leave your land, your birthplace and your father’s house and go to the land that I will show you.’ (Gen. 12:1)”
Why?
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Because people do conform. They adopt the standards and absorb the culture of the time and place in which they live – “your land.” At a deeper level, they are influenced by friends and neighbors – “your birthplace.” More deeply still they are shaped by their parents, and the family in which they grew up – “your father’s house.”
The financial media pushes its own version of conformity. Namely, needing 80% of preretirement income in order to retire and drawing down 4% of your portfolio annually.
How much income does one need in retirement? Do a Google search and you will get answers ranging from 75-80% of your preretirement income. This is caused by lower tax rates, no more money being fed into retirement accounts, and no more mortgage. Unfortunately for many retirees, especially those retired in Israel, this number has little basis in reality. Rarely do any of these articles mention the need to plan based on your specific situation. They always put forth a cookie-cutter solution, which isn’t relevant for many. When a couple retires they will often find that their expenses are different. It is therefore important to sit down and make a realistic revised plan based on these changes. I am a bit more cautious with my clients as I apply a basic equation: Leisure = money spent. 
After retiring, people find themselves with more free time, and they may want to use it to travel (in a non-COVID world), eat out or for other leisure activities. Then there is the other issue. We all know that “making it” in Israel isn’t so easy. Many retirees that I sit with have an immediate goal of helping out their children as well. That help can take the shape of direct financial support or “Grandparents Tuesday” (the day that Saba and Savta pick up their beloved grandchildren and buy them ice cream, falafel, etc.)!
Once you have a handle on your income needs, you should go ahead and create an income stream. Forget about the 4% drawdown rule. In many instances you can create a portfolio that will be able to generate the income you need without having to draw down principal. Depending on your risk profile and dividend paying stocks, high income bonds can generate much higher levels of income than you will generate with US government bonds or certificates of deposits. Why draw down principal if you don’t have to?
It’s YOUR retirement. Forget about how others plan. Sit down with an adviser and start figuring out your very own goals and needs, and create an investment plan that’s specific to your situation.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.
Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il


Tags Judaism finance Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by