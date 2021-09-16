The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

Remember to appreciate the important things, like health, family and the realization that we are alive here today, living in modern-day Israel, with all its infuriating and wondrous attributes

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 23:47
Women reading selichot -- Jewish penitential poems and prayers said leading up to the High Holidays -- at the Western Wall before Rosh Hashana (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Women reading selichot -- Jewish penitential poems and prayers said leading up to the High Holidays -- at the Western Wall before Rosh Hashana
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The country and its residents have emerged from the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar – Yom Kippur. 
Whether it was used for introspection and prayer or a day of leisure spent with family, the 25-hour respite is sorely needed by all of us, whether we’re aware of it or not.
The world today – and our lives – have become 24-hour, nonstop marathons of endurance, interrupted only by forced sleep. 
Yom Kippur was the timely reminder that we sorely needed to simply stop, contemplate and recharge our batteries. In an era of constant doing, the day was a reminder that we are human beings, not required to constantly produce, implement, comment and complete and accomplish.
Whether we spent the day atoning for our sins and praying to be included in the Book of Life, or just simply unwound with a book, a walk or quality time with loved ones, the lessons of Yom Kippur should not be swept away.
We can be better people and can do our part to build a more durable, compassionate society. It’s not enough for one day a year to vow to change our ways and start leading a new path, and then put those lofty ideals away in the closet as we return to traffic jams, annoying neighbors and the challenges of everyday life.
It’s an ongoing process that doesn’t come naturally and will need plenty of mindfulness and willpower. Nobody here needs to be reminded that life in Israel has no shortage of aggravation. 
We live in a pressure cooker, in close proximity to each other, and with neighbors around us who would prefer that we simply disappear.
This week’s stabbing attacks in Jerusalem and Gush Etzion spotlight the precarious situation we’re in and help explain the frayed nerves and short tempers that are staples of the Israeli personality.
With the COVID pandemic adding a few levels of stress and anxiety on top of everything else we need to cope with, it’s so easy to succumb to the pressures and revert to our lowest common denominators of impatience, lack of understanding, fear and anger.
There is plenty in the world over which we have limited or no control, but there is no shortage of areas where our actions – or decision to not to act – can make a world of difference.
The challenge after Yom Kippur is to maintain the equilibrium the day provided and to inject a little of its tranquility and balance into our everyday life. 
Think twice before you impulsively take to the horn in the middle of a traffic jam. Try to understand the other person’s point of view in a confrontation and remember to take a deep breath and count to 10 before shooting off that scathing text or email.
On a more national level, don’t let yourself sink into the mire of name-calling and venom against those you don’t agree with politically or ideologically. 
We have Knesset members to do that for us. The best advice is to limit use of social media and not let ourselves get into endless, unresolvable battles that are a waste of time. 
It seems inevitable that Israel will have enemies, and the best way to combat that, beyond a strong defense establishment, is to show unity.
That, of course, is unlikely in our society, but we can at least try to keep the atmosphere of Yom Kippur going to achieve an inner balance and peace of mind that will enable us to cope with the myriad of challenges and threats we’ll continue to face.
However, it’s human nature to get right back in the thick of things, and our days will once again become endless endurance tests filled with obstacles and irritations.
This year, try to do things differently. Carve out time that isn’t focused solely on doing. 
And remember to appreciate the important things, like health, family and the realization that we are alive here today, living in modern-day Israel, with all its infuriating and wondrous attributes
Above all, don’t sweat the small stuff.


Tags Yom Kippur jerusalem post opinion high holidays
