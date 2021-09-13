2 injured in stabbing attack at Jerusalem Central Bus Station

Two people were moderately injured in a stabbing attack at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on Monday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom.

"We arrived at the scene and there was a big commotion," said MDA paramedic Shlomi Pinchas. "The two wounded were lying conscious and suffering from stab wounds. We provided them with advanced medical care in the field that included bandages, stopping the bleeding and medication and quickly evacuated them to the hospital as they were in moderate condition."

The attack comes just hours after an attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

This is a developing story. Check back for details.