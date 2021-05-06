The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

All along, and as recently as this week, PA officialdom under his rule has been consistent in its support for the cold-blooded murder of innocent Israelis.

By RUTHIE BLUM  
MAY 6, 2021 19:43
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a statement as he attends the Revolutionary Council Meeting of Fatah Movement at the Palestinian Presidential Office in Ramallah, on December 18, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a statement as he attends the Revolutionary Council Meeting of Fatah Movement at the Palestinian Presidential Office in Ramallah, on December 18, 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
 Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas may be losing his grip at home, but he still knows what to say to persuade donors abroad that all he wants is an independent state for his “oppressed” and “occupied” people.
The latter is why he called for elections that he never intended on holding, and then canceled them as they drew near, on the false grounds that Israel was to blame for “forbidding” the participation of east Jerusalem Arabs.
It also explains the letter he sent to President Reuven Rivlin on Friday, expressing his “sorrow” over the tragedy at Mount Meron late Thursday night “that claimed the lives of dozens of victims.”
Referring to the deadly crowd-crush at the grave site of Rabbi Shimon bar Yohai during Lag Ba’omer celebrations, Abbas added, “We are praying for the victims and hope for the recovery of those injured.”
This might sound like heartfelt condolences – perhaps even a goodwill gesture toward Israel – if not for the fact that Abbas has spent his entire career, starting with his Holocaust-denying doctoral thesis, inciting his people to kill Jews.
Nor is it necessary to review his past. All along, and as recently as this week, PA officialdom under his rule has been consistent in its support for the cold-blooded murder of innocent Israelis.
On Sunday afternoon, for instance, the Nablus branch of his Fatah faction urged residents of the area surrounding the escape route taken by the perpetrator of the drive-by shooting at the Tapuah Junction to delete CCTV footage that might help Israeli security forces apprehend the terrorist.
As the research institute Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) revealed in the aftermath of the attack – which left 19-year-old Jewish students Benaya Peretz, Amichai Hala and Yehuda Guetta wounded (with Guetta sadly succumbing to his wounds on Wednesday night) – the Fatah group used Facebook to call on “our lauded people... to get rid of the contents that were stored in the [security] cameras of your homes or your businesses today, and not to transfer any media content among yourselves.”
In a second post the same day, the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture reiterated the Nablus branch’s “emphasis” on “resistance [as] a natural right of the Palestinian people against the Zionist arrogance.”
These pronouncements came on the heels of an attempted stabbing that morning at the Gush Etzion Junction. In this case, it was a 60-year-old Palestinian woman heading toward Israeli soldiers with a knife. When she ignored their calls for her to halt, they shot in the air. When that didn’t deter the would-be terrorist, they aimed at her legs. She later died in the hospital.
Despite the predictable vilification of the IDF that ensued, one aspect of the event that has been overlooked sheds light on the climate that Abbas has created in the PA.
The woman in question reportedly had emotional problems, possibly relating to issues of “dishonor.” It’s thus feasible that she orchestrated the scenario in order to lose her life as a heroine and martyr. Doing so, after all, not only would turn her instantly into a PA role model, but would guarantee her family a hefty monthly stipend from Abbas’s “pay for slay” budget.
A similar motive likely spurred the Palestinian man who two days earlier approached and pointed a broken bottle at Israeli police offers at the Efrat Junction. He, too, was shot after disregarding orders to stop.
Meanwhile, as PMW reported, three days prior to the above incidents, official PA TV featured Abbas’s religious-affairs adviser teaching viewers that “Islam does not want you to be submissive to others,” and “if you die fighting, you go to paradise; if you kill the enemies, they go to hell.”
IN OTHER WORDS, the uptick in violence since the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan in mid-April didn’t simply emerge out of nowhere. Ditto for the so-called “TikTok intifada” – the latest Palestinian fad of beating up Orthodox Jews and sharing videos of the physical aggression on the popular platform.
According to PMW founding director Itamar Marcus, during the week leading up to Ramadan, the PA TV quiz show The Tune of the Homeland repeatedly broadcast a music video in which Palestinians declared, “I fired my shots, I threw my bomb, I detonated, detonated, detonated my [explosive] belts... My brother, throw my blood on the enemy like bullets.”
During the song, the narrator interjected, “We will defend Palestine with our bodies. Our bullets will make sounds of joy to herald signs of victory in order to cut off the invading occupiers, who came from across the sea and settled in our lands.”
The timing of the spike in incitement was not accidental. Facing serious opposition within Fatah, and fearing the very real possibility of a Hamas victory in the West Bank as it obtained in 2006 in Gaza, Abbas turned to his favorite default strategy: demonizing the Jews and Israel. It’s nothing new for him, of course; he’s been feeding his people antisemitic blood libels for years.
These include claims that Israel steals the organs and poisons the water supply of innocent Palestinians. More recently, he nurtured the fabrication that Israel was denying vaccines to Palestinians, when it was he who flatly rejected two genuine Israeli offers to open a coronavirus vaccination station on the Temple Mount complex, the site of al-Aqsa Mosque, for the Palestinians worshiping there to receive their shots.
This, as it happens, is the very Muslim house of prayer that he regularly exploits for the purpose of stirring up trouble. And it works like a charm.
Apparently, declaring that the Jews are coming to storm the cherished holy place, and “desecrate it with their filthy feet,” is a perfect ploy to rile up testosterone-loaded youth sparring for a fight. Indeed, contrary to most of the reportage about the riots in Jerusalem during Ramadan, it was actually heightened instigation on the part of Abbas and his henchmen that lit the proverbial and literal match.
The PA and its apologists in Israel stated that the many and varied assaults on Israel Police officers and Jewish pedestrians were due to the placement of barricades around the Old City of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. Yet when the barriers were removed on April 25, hundreds of east Jerusalem residents flooded the location chanting, “With blood and fire we will liberate you, Palestine.”
Ironically, the reason that police had cordoned off the area in the first place was to prevent that very type of thing from happening. Abbas couldn’t have been happier at the display, particularly since Hamas was upstaging him by launching barrages of rockets into southern Israel, and using Jerusalem as its latest excuse and electoral boost.
Unfortunately for the terrorist organization that rules Gaza, it won’t be getting the opportunity to see its power solidified at the ballot box any time soon. Though Abbas is the obstacle, however, Hamas is faulting Israel.
No surprise there. Scapegoating and aiming to eliminate the Jewish state are two things that Fatah and Hamas have in common. The only difference is that Abbas lies to the West about both.


Tags East Jerusalem Mahmoud Abbas Israeli Palestinian Conflict tapuah junction antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield

Remembering the Kent State massacre, 51 years later - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin

Palestinian elections and the unknown road ahead - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by